Crosetto persecuted by the virus: “Three vaccines, three times positive for Covid: now enough with the Green Pass”

“I have Covid, Omicron 2. It’s the third time with three vaccines. Always using Ffp2. Respecting every safety protocol”. Rather critical assessment of the Super Green Pass follows. The tweet announcing the sad news of having caught the virus for the third time is signed by Guido Crosetto, very popular on social media, eternally cited when it is time to look for candidates, Brother of Italy who disregards his commitment on his social profile politician and defines himself as “Now a man, free and entrepreneur”.

Crosetto, three Covid and three vaccines. How are you?

“Very well no, but I’m home”.

Did the previous times go worse?

“The second I must say rather badly. I was in Rome and I went to Spallanzani. They gave me the monoclonals.”

What does it take now?

“An antibiotic that a doctor friend of mine prescribed for me.”

He wanted to break the news on Twitter. Did you do it to pull a broadside on the Super Green Pass or to share the annoyance of yet another contagion?

“I wrote that I have always respected every safety protocol living in a country where you have a life only with the Super Green Pass. Obviously completely useless, from a health point of view, but a tool” to punish the bad guys “, those who now I’m without a salary. Why? For health reasons? I don’t think so. “

Is yours a party position?

“No, personal, and I have always supported it. I am absolutely against the limitation of constitutional rights. I was also against confinement during the lockdown. It is one thing to establish that you cannot go to a club, another that you cannot go out for get some air three hundred meters from home. I think of those who are suspended from work and are not earning a cent “.

Against the Super Green Pass but in favor of vaccines?

“Certainly, since I did the first cycle and also the booster. Indeed, let’s say that I made six vaccines, three times the Covid and three times the injection”.

The virus marches with her, apparently.

“It seems so. I have done all the variants, alpha, delta, omicron. Besides, I’m at home with the whole family, including the in-laws who had come home to celebrate my son’s birthday. All vaccinated. We are all closed. at home, hopefully not too long “.