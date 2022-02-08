Cross-country skiing, Federico Pellegrino 6th in the Olympic sprint qualifications. Surprisingly Klaebo is not first, Graz – OA Sport passes

The qualifications of the men’s sprint race at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics have just ended. In this competition, which is held in free technique, there are two Italians who go on: one did not even have to ask the if, but the how, for the other it is a good sign.

Federico Pellegrino he closed his race in 6th place, with a time of 2’49 ″ 55, 4 ″ 52 behind the leader. This is not Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo: the Norwegian, third at 1 ″ 71, this time gives way to the French Lucas Chanavat (2’45 ″ 03) and to the Russian (from his Olympic Committee) Sergey Ustiugov, at 1 ″ 48. Good signals especially in the second part of the course, with the first being particularly complicated to manage. Good Davide Grazwhich at its debut in five circles is 25th at 8 ″ 55 from the leader.

As for the top ten, the Frenchman’s 4th place is not surprising Richard Jouve, 2 ″ 90 from Chanavat. On the other hand, the fifth of the Chinese is astonishing Qiang Wang, at 3 ″ 88. The Norwegian is seventh Haavard Solaas Taugboel at 4 ″ 90, then the Swede Johan Haeggstroem at 5 ″ 88, the Czech Ondrej Cerny at 5 ″ 62 and the Russian Artem Maltsev at 5 ″ 87.

It does not confirm the good signs of the skiathlon race Francesco De Fabiani, who does not enter the top 30 and is therefore eliminated, finishing 35th at 10 ″ 53 from Chanavat. 51 ° to 17 ″ 01 Maicol Rastelli.

Not two left: the Belarusian Aliaksandr Voranau and above all the Olympic skiathlon champion, Alexander Bolshunov. According to information released by Elena Valbe and from the Russian team, the recovery from skiathlon did not come in time to have adequate strength for a race like today. For this reason, therefore, the decision made in concert with the team has arrived.

Photo: LaPresse