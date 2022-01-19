Cross-platform Call of Duty Warzone but new Xbox exclusive games, according to Grubb

With the acquisition announced by Microsoft against a huge company like Activision-Blizzard, the market balance of the gaming sector is destined to change in the future.

The company still headed by Bobby Kotick (who, however, should leave the role of CEO after the acquisition) owns some of the best-known franchises in the world, including that of call of Duty, which in recent years has regained great popularity thanks to the launch of COD Warzone.

Just the free-to-play Battle Royale, in Jeff Grubb’s opinion, will undoubtedly continue to be run as a cross-platform title by Microsoft. On the contrary – adds the GamesBeat insider and journalist – the next premium chapters of the series, and therefore the successors of Call of Duty Vanguard, may become exclusive to Xbox and Windows PC. As Grubb recalls, for Microsoft it remains essential to make Xbox Game Pass the fulcrum around which the entire gaming strategy of the Redmond company revolves, and this suggests that even a series like Call of Duty can become part of the plan.

Microsoft has specified that some Activision-Blizzard games will continue to be present on PlayStation, however more specific details are missing at this time regarding the future management of the various IPs of the company of COD and World of Warcraft.