cross-save support removed for the Battle Pass on PS4 and PS5 – Nerd4.life

According to the reports of some players of Genshin Impact, apparently Update 2.4 has removed or mistakenly disabled the support to the cross-save / cross-progression for the Battle Pass on PS5 and PS4, which means that players cannot redeem the rewards on PC and mobile devices if the premium pass was purchased through the PlayStation versions.

For the uninitiated, Genshin Impact supports crossplay and cross-save on all platforms where it is available, namely PS5, PS4, PC, iOS and Android. So until now it was possible to buy the premium Battle Pass from PS5 and redeem the rewards from the mobile or PC version.

Now, however, PlayStation players are apparently forced to claim prizes directly from their console even if they play on multiple devices. If not, a error message which invites the user to redeem the reward on the platform where the premium version of the Battle Pass was purchased, such as in the video below:

For most players this change is actually a nuisance, as they have to redeem rewards from a specific platform every time. At the moment the reasons for this change made to the cross-progression of Genshin Impact are not clear and above all if it is a choice desired by miHoYo and Sony or an error that will be fixed with an update in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the developers have announced the arrival of 4 alternative skins for Mona, Jean, Rosaria and Amber, which apparently could represent a form of censorship imposed by China.