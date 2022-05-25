“Crossed stories” and other Octavia Spencer productions to watch today, on her birthday

Great productions of which Octavia Spencer has been a part. (Netflix, DreamWorks Pictures, 20th Century Fox, Fox Searchlight, Summit Entertainment)

Octavia Lenora Spencer turns 51 today, May 25. For his stellar participation in Cross stories (The Help) was the winner of a Oscar award for Best Actress and a Golden Globe in 2011, as well as a BAFTA and three awards Screen Actors Guild; also obtained with the same production. Since he began his career in the 1990s, he has become a respected figure in the film industry in the United States; thanks to the successful fictions that he has starred in. Below is a list of his best productions.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Crossed Stories (The Help) (2011)

“Crossed Stories” is an American drama film, released on August 10, 2011. (DreamWorks Pictures)

Set in 1960s Mississippi, this film takes us into the life of Skeeter, a young Southern girl who returns from college determined to become a writer. . It has been proposed to interview black women, and with that the life of the city changes, and even that of their social circle, since in these interviews all the injustices, difficulties and things that these women experience (mostly domestic employees) are revealed. . Sensitive matter that no one wanted to talk about back then.

Directed by tate taylorin addition to starring Spencer, her co-stars are Emma Stone, Viola Davis and Jessica Chastain. The film can currently be seen on Disney+.

Hidden Talents (Hidden Figures) (2016)

In “Hidden Figures,” three women manage to become the first African-American women to achieve hitherto impossible goals. (20thCentury Fox)

hidden talents is a biographical film directed by Theodore Melphi and is based on the non-fiction book of the same name by Margot Lee Shetterley. The film stars Taraji P. Henson in the role of Katherine Johnson (an African-American mathematician who calculated the flight paths for Project Mercury and the Apollo 11 flight to the Moon in 1969), and for octavia spencer Y Janelle Monae.

The film is based on the incredible true story of Katherine G. Johnson, Dorothy Vaughn Y Mary Jackson; three African-American women scientists who worked at NASA in the early 1970s. Women who gave visibility to their Afro people in the fight for their civil rights as a black American community. you can see it in Disney+.

The Shack (2017)

“The Shack” is a 132-minute film, with a screenplay by John Fusco, Andrew Lanham and Destin Cretton. (SummitEntertainment)

the cabin is a drama with a spiritual tinge and its synopsis reads that “Mack Phillips, after suffering a family tragedy, falls into a deep depression that leads him to question all his beliefs. Plunged into a crisis of faith, he receives an enigmatic letter in which a mysterious character meets him in an abandoned cabin deep in the Oregon woods. Despite his misgivings, Mack moves into the cabin, where he will meet someone unexpected.” That unexpected being is played by octavia spencer.

The Shape of Water (2017)

The cast of “The Shape of Water” is made up of Sally Hawkins, Doug Jones, Michael Shannon, Octavia Spencer and Richard Jenkins, among others. (FoxSearchlight)

the shape of water focuses on a high-security government laboratory, set in Baltimore in 1962. There, the story of the life of the lonely Elisa (sally hawkins), a mute woman who communicates through sign language, who works as a cleaner in said laboratory, and one of her fellow cleaners is also octavia spencer (a secondary character of relevance in the development of the story).

The plot twist focuses on when Elisa discovers a classified experiment: an amphibian man (Douglas Jones), who is confined there. Creature with which she falls in love.

Madam CJ Walker: A Self Made Woman (2020)

“Madam CJ Walker”, biopic inspired by the life of Madam CJ Walker. (Netflix)

Miniseries and biopic of the African-American businesswoman C. J. Walker, whose hair product empire made her the first self-made female millionaire. Available in Netflix.

KEEP READING:

the sound of magica musical k-drama that will make you believe in things you think are impossible

in tuscany: What is the Danish romantic comedy that entered Netflix’s Top 10 about?

Top Gun: Maverick: which are the two actresses who will not be part of the sequel