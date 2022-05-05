Crossed versions: what Russia says can happen on May 9 in Ukraine | news today

Vladimir Putin, on March 18, in a stadium during the celebration of the eight years of the annexation of Crimea. / Reference photo Photo: MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV

The Kremlin denied on Wednesday that Russia is going to declare war on Ukraine or decree a general mobilization on May 9, when the country celebrates Victory Day over Nazi Germany.

“No, it’s nonsense,” said the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov, at his daily press conference when answering a question about Western publications that suggest that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, could take advantage of the date to officially declare war with Ukraine.

You may be interested in: Why does Pope Francis say that Putin will end the war on May 9?

However, Peskov’s announcement adds to what Sergei Lavrov, the country’s foreign minister, said a couple of days ago, who said that Russia does not seek to end the offensive in Ukraine by May 9, and that this is not a relevant date for operations in Ukraine. “Our soldiers will not base their actions on a specific date,” Lavrov told Italian media.

“We will commemorate our victory in a solemn way, but the timing and speed of what happens in Ukraine will depend on the need to minimize risks to Russian civilians and soldiers,” he added.

Following Lavrov’s pronouncement on Tuesday, Pope Francis said Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban told him when they met in late April that the Russian president plans to end the invasion of Ukraine on May 9. . “Orban, when I met him, he told me that the Russians have a plan, that everything will end on May 9.”

You may be interested in: Who is JD Vance, the Trump favorite who won the Ohio primary?

Both statements by Russian officials come as Russian troops prepare for the May 9 military parade, which, according to Ukrainian sources, will also take place in Mariupol, the port city devastated by Russian bombing. “Mariúpol will be the center of the celebrations,” sources from the Ukrainian intelligence services explained, adding that the deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, Sergueï Kirienko, came to the city to prepare for this parade.

“The main avenues of the city are being urgently cleaned, the rubble and the corpses are removed, as well as the ammunition that has not exploded,” the text adds, according to AFP data. Mariupol is practically under the control of the Russian army. Only the large Azovstal industrial complex, where the last Ukrainian fighters and civilians are entrenched, escapes Moscow’s military control.

Why is May 9 a key day for Russians?

May 9 is the day that celebrates the victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany in World War II. “May 9 is designed to show off to local audiences, to intimidate the opposition and to pander to the dictator of the day,” James Nixey, director of the Russia-Eurasia Program at Chatham House, told CNN.

👀🌎📄 Have you heard about the latest news in the world? We invite you to see them in El Espectador.

And it is that since the Russian invasion of February 24, some analysts explain that Putin could use this date to declare victory or mention the military achievements of Russian troops in Ukraine. “Putin will be able to declare that the Russian army has won some victories in Ukraine,” Oleg Ignatov, senior analyst for Russia at Crisis Group, told the same US media. “He may try to use this date to solidify support for him,” he added.

Within what could happen that day, some contemplate the announcement of the annexation of the pro-Russian territories of Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, or declare total control over Mariupol. There is also talk that the president could annex Kherson, a city in southern Ukraine.

With information from AFP*