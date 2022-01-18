Crossfire is the most played FPS ever, with more than 698 million players – Nerd4.life

Crossfire made some really impressive numbers. Think it can boast well 698 million players, since its launch in the now distant 2007. A truly enormous quantity, considering the numbers that make up other titles. The game is particularly popular in China and South Korea, where the bulk of its user base is located (in our country it is much less famous, even though it has been distributed in 80 territories).

The development team unveiled some Crossfire data during a press presentation of Crossfire: Legion, the real-time strategy of the franchise coming in the coming months. Do you think that we are talking about more than eight million contemporary players, a really huge amount in comparison to the numbers that make other titles. By comparison, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, the most played title on Steam, is now firmly under one million contemporary players.

Another significant datum of Crossfire is the success of its TV series, visible only in the East, which has made 1.8 billion views. In short, the title of Smilegate Entertainment it is one of those global successes that are impossible to ignore.

From these data it should be clear the importance of CrossfireX, the new edition of the game developed by Remedy and also coming to consoles. In our parts it may not have a big appeal, but in certain territories it is highly anticipated and could help a lot in spreading the Xbox brand and its subscription services, since it is an exclusive.