Crossfire X, analysis and opinions of the game for Xbox One and Xbox Series

The king of shooters from the East arrives on Western consoles! The headline couldn’t be more exciting for anyone curious about Crossfire and years of success in Korea, but the resolution couldn’t have been more disappointing in Xbox territory. We tell you what we think of Crossfire X, the new Smilegate and Remedy.

CrossFireX is definitely a huge anomaly in and of itself. We are talking about a million-dollar franchise in Asia that has brought together players by the millions and that has been a shooter phenomenon at the height of what Counter-Strike or Call of Duty is in the West. It is no small feat, and although its presence in the media of our lands has been practically testimonial, is a name that has been around for many years and for which I felt an almost extravagant curiosity: What will Crossfire have to seduce so many Asian players? More than a billion players in all the countries it has been released! The review of the game on Xbox Series X | Yes, far from resolving the doubt, will add new uncertainties to the curious who download it.

If already in the multiplayer it presents a somewhat disturbing finish and decisions in presentation and game mechanics, the software has wanted to propose an entry in style in the western territory with a campaign signed by one of the most prestigious European studios, tradition and ability to create a narrative adventure at the height of the phenomenon: RemedyEntertainment. The collaboration between Remedy and Smilegate was announced a good handful of years ago, and it seemed like a cohesive cooperation that it would help present the Crossfire universe in a nice way for the colonization of a new market hungry for FPS proposals. Have the creators of sagas as successful as Max Payne or Alan Wake been able to keep up? No.

Don’t be fooled by the quality of the product: Smilegate is a video game giant in Asia who has no reason to allow himself such a poor state for a project that, a priori, seemed important for the expansion of a more than consolidated brand. Who knows what’s in store for Crossfire X in the future?but the reality today is that its staging could not have been more disappointing.

anachronistic gameplay

Crossfire X has two game modes that are very different from each other. Allow me a total simplification of the concepts: one presents a more classic gameplay that is reminiscent of Counter-Strike in its mechanics and another is more in the style of contemporary shooters such as Battlefield or Call of Duty. One is rigid and classic; the other is dynamic and fast. What does not change in either of the two is the feeling of playing an outdated FPS, with a clumsy and baroque control, worthy of shooters from past generations. Advances in the genre have allowed anyone to present completely optimal control options adapted to the times, but Crossfire ignores them by system for no apparent reason, not even touching the options have we found a suitable solution.

Being a brand with tradition, the null variety of content added in Crossfire X is surprising. With total humility and ignorance about the saga, I have tried to understand the reasons that have led its developers to create exclusive maps for each game mode, but I must be completely honest: I do not understand the reasons that prevent the scenarios from being reused in other game modes. play. It’s not that the Domination mode map is the quintessence of the genre and can’t be compatible with its Search and Destroy counterpart, for example. I wanted to understand the motivation behind such a peculiar decisionbut I haven’t been able to come up with an answer.

The general feeling at the controls of Crossfire has been to travel to the past, but not in a good wayIn short, the general feeling at the controls of Crossfire has been to travel to the past, but not in a good way. Failing in elements as essential as mere control or with such an alarming lack of content in its premiere, it is difficult to take into account the virtue of presenting two gameplays so different from each other or the use of special abilities that differentiate it from other referents of the genre. . Nor do I see any reason to delve into its universe in purely F2P content, with generic elements that lead nowhere. However, the current reality of the software is as simple as this: in its current state, it is difficult not to look at any other option of the genre included in the territory of Xbox Game Pass. Especially when not even the Remedy campaign has any reason to launch into it.

A hopeless campaign

Separated into two chapters and paid for despite being an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, Smilegate wanted to present its universe with two short campaigns signed by Remedy Entertainment. Its about first approach of the Finnish team in the territory of the FPS and it shows. It’s as if they’ve taken company platitudes, sprinkled them with unimaginative levels and missions, and some of the most grotesque artificial intelligence seen in a long time. It’s disappointing to think that behind some of the outdated ideas in Operation Catalyst and Operation Specter are the minds behind Alan Wake, Max Payne or the more recent Control.

Smilegate presents its universe with two short campaigns signed by Remedy EntertainmentThe battle of the Black List and the Global Force brings together moments that pretend to be oneiric of the lowest category (almost self-parodic of Remedy itself), the worst bullet time created by those who applied bullet time for the first time to video games (which pretends to be like SUPERHOT but comes to nothing) , collectible items scattered throughout poor settings and completely forgettable characters in a mission located in topicalland. Catalyst presents us with the classic case of a mission that gets complicated and ends in a rescue mission, with its boring sniper scene, with its innocuous assault part and the inconsequential drama of avenging the death of a comrade in arms while we attend the presentation of a weapon that could change the course of the armed conflict.

Spectre, perhaps the more interesting of the two contents, follows the events of Catalyst and puts us in the shoes of Black List in an infiltration mission on a train in which we have to obtain a piece of intelligence before it reaches their hands of GlobalRisk. The appearance of the Specter suit allows the player to access new abilities that sweeten the experience, but nothing remarkable enough to justify what it costs or the presence of a Remedy that, surely, will not be proud of its collaboration with Smilegate. Much more should be demanded of both companies, especially when one has the money to make something big happen and the other has the capacity to execute it.

A disappointing debut

Crossfire X does not stand out too much visually, but it is that in the sound it crashes. It’s not at all imaginative in its use of ray-tracing, so relying on ray-tracing technology in settings and situations without any clever use of lighting doesn’t add much to a game other than its standout technical moments during the campaign. , made with a different engine than multiplayer, can be counted on the fingers of one hand. If I said that the gameplay was worthy of past generations, I can say the same about its adaptation to Spanish: it is the closest thing to the dubbing that was made of products at the time of the first Xbox, PlayStation 2 and GameCube, with actors who seem take your job in a video game as something second or third division. a pity

Crossfire X is one of the strangest experiences I’ve had in recent timesCrossfire X is one of the strangest experiences I’ve had in recent times. It’s been so many years hearing about its success in Asia that, somehow, it had always aroused my curiosity. The last thing I could expect, and even more after a somewhat controversial testing phase, is that the firm did not take the feedback collected by the community to try to adapt its game mechanics to something that can feel worthy of the current times. I have received it with total humility and the desire to delve into something that was capable of surprising me, but I think that its developers have relied too much on a name that, despite its importance in South Korea, is completely inconsequential in our borders.

But all is not lost, far from it. We are not talking about two companies incapable of redirect the situation with talent and bills, so the situation is far from lost yet. We will have to be attentive to future content for the multiplayer and the campaign that manage to redirect the situation and, in the case of doing so, review it in time. What we have today could not be more disappointing: Smilegate and Remedy leave duty in their premiere on Xbox.