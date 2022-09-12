Crossing the center walking through the middle of several blocks: the reality of an urban myth

Mario Minervino / mminervino@lanueva.com

There are not many, but our city has its necessary “urban myths”, something like fictional stories that, when transmitted orally or in writing, acquire the value of a true story. This is the case, for example, of the “existence” of an underground corridor between the Don Bosco and María Auxiliadora schools or that the lions that decorate the facade of the Muñiz hotel were originally intended to be gargoyles of the Cathedral church.

There are also some stories presented as a kind of riddle or mystery, although they can be verified. One of them is the one that mentions that in Bahía Blanca you can make eight continuous blocks through the downtown walking through the middle of six blocks. That is to say, the existence of a kind of pedestrian street-path that crosses each of these blocks without any physical obstacle -beyond some signpost or an impediment at certain times- prevents completing the route. That possibility is certain, it is real. As accurate as curious, possible and varied in landscapes and experiences.

Between corridors, beaches and doors.

Agents of Destiny is a magnificent film starring Matt Damon and Emily Blunt, in which its protagonists seek to escape from a kind of “heavenly agents” who try to prevent them from deviating from a supposedly predetermined destiny.

To stop this intrusion, the couple escapes through the streets of New York opening doors that take them to different, unexpected places.

Our story is much simpler and does not try to change any destination or find a magical path, but also incorporates doors and spaces. It offers a sequence of parking lots, shops, public buildings, clubs and squares that allow you to travel almost a kilometer from the downtown area of ​​Bahia, crossing it through the center of the block. It is a simple and nice urban curiosity.

Walker, there is a way

The unique route begins in the middle of the block on Las Heras street, between Chiclana and San Martín, in the vehicle parking lot of the No. 5 branch of the Cooperativa Obrera.

Access garage to the Cooperativa Obrera

You enter through that parking lot and access the building, following the path along the corridor, in front of the checkout line, which leads to the main entrance of the store, at Belgrano 45. It is the first door that you pass.

Corridor of the boxes, on the way to Belgrano

Exit of the Cooperative, Calle Belgrano.

Opposite that exit, a few meters to the right, is the back of the historic municipal building, an arcade that leads to a new parking lot, in the backyard of the Palace.

Backyard of the municipality

When you cross it, you will arrive at a small entrance door to the building. You cross the main hall until you reach the double entrance door, at Alsina 65. You are already in front of Plaza Rivadavia.

Entrance to the Communal Palace from the backyard.

Hall of Lost Steps, on the way to Alsina

Door and stairs, Alsina, in front of Rivadavia square

Go past that fourth gate and continue the route walking 235 meters through the center of Plaza Rivadavia, from Alsina to Sarmiento. They have already walked 500 meters from the starting point. In front of the square, we located the headquarters of the Olimpo club, Sarmiento 52.

A little more than 240 meters, towards Calle Sarmiento

The aurinegra headquarters, a new door to overcome

It is the next route: different, colorful and with a lot of movement. Cross the Bariloche room, go through the artistic gymnastics area and access the corridor whose left wall is the closing wall of the swimming pool. At the end, a new gate, the exit to Rodríguez 43.

Bariloche room, side corridor, a door in the back, heading to the gym

Side corridor of the swimming pool. The light at the end of the tunnel: Rodríguez street.

One more door, Rodríguez street. penultimate section

We are then in front of the last downtown block of the walk. For that we return to a parking lot, next to the facilities of Employees of Commerce, Rodríguez 60.

A new garage, Clerks of Commerce

Once past that space, you reach the wide area where, until the end of the 1970s, the old long-distance bus terminal operated. That last run leads to a gate and the exit at 19 de Mayo 41. It is the last gate.

End of the road, calle 19 de Mayo 41.

We have walked 780 meters, eight blocks, in the very center, using central “streets” in the middle of blocks, through covered and open-air spaces, crossing four blocks, two on each side of Plaza Rivadavia. The street-myth is a reality.