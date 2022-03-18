Crossout announces free packs for PlayStation and Xbox users, and brings back a deluxe edition

In addition, the developers remind that PC players can access free packs to get started.

Crossout continues to dazzle its community with all kinds of content, as its latest massive update has left us with a new seasona unprecedented modality and many more news. However, the Gaijin Entertainment team also wants to thank all the support of its players, and that is why they have announced a gift giving for users of PlayStation and Xbox.

That is why, as of today, each Tuesday and Friday there will be a free package for console gamers. This will last until the day April 19th (inclusive) and will allow first-time users to explore some of the possibilities offered by vehicle customization. After all, these gifts (which are also are available for pc) contain unique cosmetics, parts, and even a full armored vehicle.

But the Crossout news does not end here, as Gaijin has also recovered one of his deluxe editions. If in the past you missed the opportunity to buy the pack ‘Triad: The Guardian‘, note that it returns to the store along with all its contents: the unique armored car ‘harmony‘, the weapon ‘yongwang‘, unique decorations, 4,000 coins and much more.

Of course, there are more and more reasons to get into Crossout battles. In addition, the development team also graphically improved your game and, apart from abandoning its version for 32-bit systems, it has also polished the Xbox Series experience. If you want to try all the benefits of the title, remember that you can play Crossout for free and discover combats where clashes and brutality are the order of the day.

More about: Crossout, Gaijin Entertainment and Free.