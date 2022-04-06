Crossroads will disappear from stores

In August 2020, a video game based on one of the most popular film franchises of all time and developed by an expert studio in driving titles went on sale. His name is Fast and Furious: Crossroads (Fast & Furious: Crossroads) and we have to say that it was not a good experience. Here you can read our review.

Despite featuring performances and appearances by Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Sonequa Martin-Green and Asia Kate Dillon, this title was not popular at all and the bad reviews buried it. Although its multiplayer mode had potential, there were very few people playing it and it was difficult to find a game.

The game’s distributor, Bandai Namco Entertainment, announced that Fast and Furious: Crossroads and its DLC will stop being sold on Thursday, April 28 at 9:00 pm (Colombia time). From that moment on, we will not be able to find it on the PS Store, Microsoft Store, Steam or other digital stores. They clarify that online game mode will still be active and that anyone who has purchased it before that date will be able to download it again if they wish.

Although they did not give reasons for this decision, it is most likely a matter of renewing music licenses. Surely they considered that it was not worth renewing them to keep it for sale due to the poor reception it had

Even though Fast and Furious: Crossroads (Fast & Furious: Crossroads) is not a good video game, we consider its disappearance from stores a great loss. It has value for series collectors and is an intriguing curiosity in the world of licensed titles. The issue of video game preservation does not only apply to the classics that we like.

Source: official game website