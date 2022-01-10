Crossway, the Iveco electric bus with Microvast batteries

Crossway Low Entry: the new electric buses built in Turin by FPT Industrial for Iveco Bus arrive, with batteries supplied by Microvast Holdings.

Crossway: the battery pack varies from 400 to 466 kWh of capacity

The award of the contract was obtained on the basis of the 2019 agreement, an industrial and commercial collaboration between Microvast and FPT Industrial. The latter manages the development ofmechanical and thermal integration and the industrialization of high-voltage battery packs for commercial vehicles. For the Crossway LE (Low Entry, with low floor), Microvast has designed and FPT Industrial has industrialized a high energy density battery pack. You can vair from 400 to 466 kWh, depending on the needs of the operational mission. “This next generation battery pack will set an industry standard in terms of energy density and charging capacity“, Says FPT. “And will deliver to the Crossway LE up to ten years of life cycle battery“.

Assembly in Turin, deliveries from mid-2023

Microvast will supply battery cells and modules from its manufacturing facilities around the world, based on FPT Industrial’s design requirements. Next, FPT will assemble the battery packs into its own Turin plant. Iveco Bus’s Crossway Low Entry Electric bus will be presented in tenders in 2022, with the first potential deliveries starting from mid-2023. The Crossway LE Electric project by Iveco Bus joins that of the new one Iveco e-Daily, which will be launched at the end of 2022. The new electric Daily will be equipped with a modular system 1 to 3 batteries with energy density from 37 to 111 kWh. Opening new developments in the collaboration between Microvast and FPT in this first application, to become the standard in zero-emission vehicles in the cab segment.