Business

Crossway, the Iveco electric bus with Microvast batteries

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman31 mins ago
0 22 2 minutes read

Crossway Low Entry: the new electric buses built in Turin by FPT Industrial for Iveco Bus arrive, with batteries supplied by Microvast Holdings.

crossway
Sylvain Blaise, president of the Iveco Group Powertrain Business Unit.

Crossway: the battery pack varies from 400 to 466 kWh of capacity

The award of the contract was obtained on the basis of the 2019 agreement, an industrial and commercial collaboration between Microvast and FPT Industrial. The latter manages the development ofmechanical and thermal integration and the industrialization of high-voltage battery packs for commercial vehicles. For the Crossway LE (Low Entry, with low floor), Microvast has designed and FPT Industrial has industrialized a high energy density battery pack. You can vair from 400 to 466 kWh, depending on the needs of the operational mission. “This next generation battery pack will set an industry standard in terms of energy density and charging capacity“, Says FPT. “And will deliver to the Crossway LE up to ten years of life cycle battery“.

crossway
The electric Iveco e-Daily will arrive at the end of the year.

Assembly in Turin, deliveries from mid-2023

Microvast will supply battery cells and modules from its manufacturing facilities around the world, based on FPT Industrial’s design requirements. Next, FPT will assemble the battery packs into its own Turin plant. Iveco Bus’s Crossway Low Entry Electric bus will be presented in tenders in 2022, with the first potential deliveries starting from mid-2023. The Crossway LE Electric project by Iveco Bus joins that of the new one Iveco e-Daily, which will be launched at the end of 2022. The new electric Daily will be equipped with a modular system 1 to 3 batteries with energy density from 37 to 111 kWh. Opening new developments in the collaboration between Microvast and FPT in this first application, to become the standard in zero-emission vehicles in the cab segment.

crosswayDo you want to be part of our community and always stay informed? Subscribe to the Newsletter and YouTube channel by Vaielettrico.it –

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman31 mins ago
0 22 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Bags, Europe with the brake on. In Piazza Affari debut with a bang for Directa Sim

3 weeks ago

Istat, the strange October of retail sales. In general, e-commerce recovered (+ 3.7%) and small shops did well

December 6, 2021

Gkn, the day of the turning point: the advisor Borgomeo acquires and saves the company before Christmas

3 weeks ago

Unipol accounts, the numbers for the first nine months of 2021

November 13, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button