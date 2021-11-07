Crotone – Monza: 1-1 Serie B 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

That’s all for the live Crotone-Monza, a good continuation of the evening. 18:13

In the standings, Crotone at 8 points, Monza at 18. After the break, Perugia-Crotone and Monza-Como. 18:13

One goal per time and one point each at the ” Scida ” for Crotone and Monza. Guests ahead with Colpani, hosts who impact a few minutes from the end. Cross of Vulic with detour. 18:12

90 ‘+ 4’ IT’S OVER! CROTONE-MONZA 1-1! Networks of Colpani and Donsah. 18:09

90 ‘+ 3’ Mulattieri fails the opportunity with an empty net, with the save on the Pirola line but there was an offside position. 18:08

90 ‘+ 3’ Left from the edge of Juwara, the lap is not enough to find the goal mirror. 18:07

90 ‘+ 2’ Opportunity for Giannotti, who enters the area and shoots, right walled for a corner by Siatounis. 18:06

90 ‘+ 1’ The first of four minutes of recovery is played. 18:04

89 ‘ FIFTH CHANGE IN THE CROTONE: Nedelcearu enters, Maric leaves. 18:20

89 ‘ Juwara’s foul charge against Di Gregorio. 18:03

88 ‘ Restart of the Calabrians, Mulattieri kicks from outside the area, finding a deviation for a corner. 18:02

88 ‘ Corner for Monza. 18:02

86 ‘ GOAL! CROTONE-Monza 1-1! Donsah network. Draw of the hosts: Juwara launches Donsah, who enters the area and beats Festa with a powerful right winger. Look at the player profile Godfred Donsah18:02

85 ‘ Vignato tries to serve Carlos Augusto, the defense of Crotone removes the threat. 17:59

83 ‘ AMONITO SAMPIRISI: withheld against Vulic. 17:58

83 ‘ Sampirisi enters the area but misses the measure of the pass. 17:57

82 ‘ Maric stopped on the right side, Monza starts again. 17:56

80 ‘ Ten minutes at 90 ‘. 17:54

79 ‘ MACHIN WARNED: do it on Canestrelli. 17:59

77 ‘ FIFTH CHANGE IN MONZA: Siatounis enters, Valoti exits. 17:51

76 ‘ Borello’s right diagonal, wide shot-cross on the bottom. 17:50

74 ‘ WARNED GIANNOTTI: do it on Mota. 17:48

73 ‘ Crotone protests for an alleged hand touch in Mazzitelli’s area: Di Bello judges the intervention to be regular. Silent check of the Var. 17:48

72 ‘ Powerful right of Valoti from 18 meters, red and blue wall. 17:46

70 ‘ Juwara in action immediately, sprint to the left, low cross and Paletta saved for a corner. 17:44

69 ‘ FOURTH CHANGE IN THE CROTONE: Juwara enters, Sala exits. 17:45

69 ‘ THIRD CHANGE IN CROTONE: Borello enters, Zanellato exits. 17:44

68 ‘ FOURTH CHANGE IN MONZA: Vignato enters, Colpani exits. 17:43

67 ‘ WARNING MOTA: simulation in the penalty area. 17:42

65 ‘ STILL HIT! Powerful left deflected by Sala, there will be a shot from the flag for the guests. 17:39

63 ‘ Left by Colpani blocked in a corner. 17:37

62 ‘ THIRD CHANGE IN MONZA: Mota enters, D’Alessandro leaves. 17:37

62 ‘ SECOND CHANGE IN MONZA: Sampirisi enters, Pedro Pereira exits. 17:37

60 ‘ HEAD SHOT OF MULATTIERI! Gored destined for the intersection, Di Gregorio deflects in a corner kick with a click of the kidneys. 17:34

59 ‘ DANGEROUS CROTONE! Low cross from Molina, saves Pedro Pereira; then Donsah checks and kicks high a little. 17:34

57 ‘ Vulic goes to the conclusion from the distance, sphere in the curve. 17:31

56 ‘ Corner kick for Crotone won by Donsah. 17:30

56 ‘ Triangulation between D’Alessandro and Machin, imprecise last touch. 17:30

54 ‘ Paz anticipates D’Alessandro, sweeping a lateral foul. 17:27

52 ‘ WHAT A RISK FOR THE CROTONE! Machin’s low cross, Sala intervenes and almost commits an own goal. 17:26

51 ‘ CROTONE CROSS! Transformation of Vulic, the barrier deflects the sphere at the top of the crossbar! 17:25

49 ‘ SCOOTER WARN: Do it on Maric. 17:24

49 ‘ Mazzitelli’s right-footed shot from outside the box, the ball hit very badly. 17:22

48 ‘ MONZA VERY CLOSE TO THE DOUBLE! Cross by Colpani, D’Alessandro hits under measure, great intervention by Festa! 17:22

46 ‘ SECOND CHANGE IN THE CROTONE: Giannotti enters, Oddei leaves. 17:20

46 ‘ FIRST CHANGE IN MONZA: Mazzitelli enters, Barberis exits. 17:20

46 ‘ THE SECOND HALF OF CROTONE-MONZA BEGINS! It starts from the result of 0-1. 17:19

Teams in the locker room: Marino and Stroppa study the moves in view of the recovery. 17:07

Monza leads to the interval capitalizing on Colpani’s goal. Crotone has committed Di Gregorio with Mulattieri, but without finding a draw. Injury for Contini. 17:06

45 ‘+ 4’ END OF FIRST TIME! CROTONE-MONZA 0-1! Network of Colpani at 17 ‘. 17:04

45 ‘+ 3’ OPPORTUNITY FOR THE CROTONE! Great opportunity for Mulattieri, who jumps his own marker and forces the goalkeeper to make a providential detour. 17:04

45 ‘+ 1’ Insertion of Zanellato, header not far from Di Gregorio’s goal mirror. 17:02

45 ‘+ 1’ The first of the three minutes of recovery granted by Di Bello is played. 17:01

45 ‘ Vulic advances on the trocar and then starts the right: too external, very large ball. 17:01

43 ‘ CLAIM OF CARLOS AUGUSTO! The left-handed winger enters the area at the top and kicks powerfully, finding Festa’s rejected for a corner. 16:59

42 ‘ Contrast between Donati and Donsah, ball in lateral foul. 16:58

40 ‘ Chance for Machin, served in the area, but the visiting midfielder lingers at the time of the conclusion. 16:56

39 ‘ Rumors from the audience of the ” Scida ”, not happy with the performance of the hosts. 16:54

37 ‘ Valoti proof in half turn, not easy conclusion, blocks Festa. 16:53

36 ‘ Nice play by Mulattieri who controls and kicks the fly from outside the area, parried Di Gregorio. 16:51

34 ‘ Carlos Augusto stops Oddei and launches into projection, a low cross away from Paz. 16:50

33 ‘ SCRUM IN THE MONZA AREA! On the developments of the corner kick, the ball moves dangerously in the area, Mulattieri fails to hit, then Paletta saves everything. 16:50

32 ‘ Maric serves in the center of the area, Mulattieri tries the conclusion but Paletta stops him for a corner. 16:48

31 ‘ Crotone ball possession, Monza pressing on the ball carriers. 16:46

29 ‘ Free kick by Barberis, ball directly into the curve. 16:44

27 ‘ CANESTRELLI WARNINGS: do it against Valoti. 16:43

25 ‘ Molina’s cross at the far post, unreachable for Maric. 16:40

24 ‘ Paletta anticipates Mulattieri with an excellent choice of time. 16:40

23 ‘ Half of the first fraction, Monza ahead thanks to Colpani’s goal in the 17 ‘. 16:38

21 ‘ Carlos Augusto stops Molina in tackle. 16:36

19 ‘ Donati anticipates Maric and supports the ball to his own far defender. 16:35

17 ‘ GOAL! Crotone-MONZA 0-1! Network of Colpani. Guests ahead: D’Alessandro serves Colpani, who dribbles two opponents and beats Festa with a precise left. Look at the player’s profile Andrea Colpani16:34

16 ‘ WARNINGS BARBERIS: withheld against Mulattieri. 16:33

14 ‘ At a tactical level, Zanellato makes the elastic between the median and the trocar: Crotone passing from 4-3-3 to 4-2-3-1. 16:30

12 ‘ MULATTIERI! Assisted by Maric, Mulattieri controls but kicks not well, blocks Di Gregorio. 16:28

11 ‘ FIRST CHANGE IN CROTONE: Festa enters, Contini leaves. 16:27

10 ‘ ACCIDENT IN CONTINI! The rossoblu goalkeeper on the ground for a muscle problem, ready for the substitution. 16:35

9 ‘ Maric’s header: good twist but lack of precision, ball on the bottom. 16:26

8 ‘ Very active Oddei in the right lane, another shot from the flag for Crotone. 16:24

8 ‘ Deep throw for D’Alessandro, not a simple first-intention shot that comes out on the side. 16:23

7 ‘ On the developments, Oddei receives the ball and focuses, high left-handed conclusion. 16:22

7 ‘ Sala crosses, Pedro Pereira takes refuge for a corner. 16:22

6 ‘ Offside position of D’Alessandro. 16:21

4 ‘ Vulic closes in a corner kick. 16:19

3 ‘ Rimpallo between Donsah and Donati, the guest defender prevails: throw-in. 16:18

2′ Canestrelli heads back to his goalkeeper, who can pick up the ball with his hands. 16:17

1 ‘ START CROTONE-MONZA! First ball played by Valoti. 16:15

Teams in the field under the orders of Di Bello: the hosts pocket the rossoblu, guests in a white suit with a red vertical band. 16:13

The heating phases are over. The race will start in a few minutes. 16:06

Marino without the suspended Kargbo and the injured Benali, Mogos and Estevez; back four, in attack Oddei, Mulattieri and Maric. Stroppa recovers Mota for the bench, reinstates Mazzitelli but loses Lamanna, Favilli, Barillà and Scozzarella; Valoti-D’Alessandro offensive tandem. 16:18

LINE-UP MONZA (3-5-2): Di Gregorio – Donati, Paletta, Pirola – Pedro Pereira, Colpani, Barberis, Machin, Carlos Augusto – Valoti, D’Alessandro. Available: Sommariva, Mazzitelli, Caldirola, Gytkjaer, Bettella, Siatounis, Antov, Sampirisi, Marrone, Mota, Vignato, Ciurria. 16:05

CROTONE LINE-UP (4-3-3): Contini – Molina, Canestrelli, Paz, Sala – Donsah, Zanellato, Vulic – Oddei, Mulattieri, Maric. Available: Festa, Cuomo, Visentin, Mondonico, Juwara, Rojas, Saro, Giannotti, Nedelcearu, Borello, D’Aprile. 16:17

In the previous round, the Calabrians lost in Frosinone while the Brianza defeated Alessandria. 12:52

The challenge will be directed by Mr. Marco Di Bello from Brindisi. At Var Maggioni. 12:51

The ” Scida ” match pits the hosts, in the relegation zone with 7 points, in front of the guests, who chase the playoff area with 17 points to their credit. 12:47

Welcome to the live broadcast of Crotone-Monza, valid for the 12th round of Serie B. 12:45