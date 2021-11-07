Sports

Crotone – Monza: 1-1 Serie B 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 16 6 minutes read

  • That’s all for the live Crotone-Monza, a good continuation of the evening. 18:13

  • In the standings, Crotone at 8 points, Monza at 18. After the break, Perugia-Crotone and Monza-Como. 18:13

  • One goal per time and one point each at the ” Scida ” for Crotone and Monza. Guests ahead with Colpani, hosts who impact a few minutes from the end. Cross of Vulic with detour. 18:12

  • 90 ‘+ 4’

    IT’S OVER! CROTONE-MONZA 1-1! Networks of Colpani and Donsah. 18:09

  • 90 ‘+ 3’

    Mulattieri fails the opportunity with an empty net, with the save on the Pirola line but there was an offside position. 18:08

  • 90 ‘+ 3’

    Left from the edge of Juwara, the lap is not enough to find the goal mirror. 18:07

  • 90 ‘+ 2’

    Opportunity for Giannotti, who enters the area and shoots, right walled for a corner by Siatounis. 18:06

  • 90 ‘+ 1’

    The first of four minutes of recovery is played. 18:04

  • 89 ‘

    FIFTH CHANGE IN THE CROTONE: Nedelcearu enters, Maric leaves. 18:20

  • 89 ‘

    Juwara’s foul charge against Di Gregorio. 18:03

  • 88 ‘

    Restart of the Calabrians, Mulattieri kicks from outside the area, finding a deviation for a corner. 18:02

  • 88 ‘

    Corner for Monza. 18:02

  • 86 ‘

    GOAL! CROTONE-Monza 1-1! Donsah network. Draw of the hosts: Juwara launches Donsah, who enters the area and beats Festa with a powerful right winger.

    Look at the player profile Godfred Donsah18:02

  • 85 ‘

    Vignato tries to serve Carlos Augusto, the defense of Crotone removes the threat. 17:59

  • 83 ‘

    AMONITO SAMPIRISI: withheld against Vulic. 17:58

  • 83 ‘

    Sampirisi enters the area but misses the measure of the pass. 17:57

  • 82 ‘

    Maric stopped on the right side, Monza starts again. 17:56

  • 80 ‘

    Ten minutes at 90 ‘. 17:54

  • 79 ‘

    MACHIN WARNED: do it on Canestrelli. 17:59

  • 77 ‘

    FIFTH CHANGE IN MONZA: Siatounis enters, Valoti exits. 17:51

  • 76 ‘

    Borello’s right diagonal, wide shot-cross on the bottom. 17:50

  • 74 ‘

    WARNED GIANNOTTI: do it on Mota. 17:48

  • 73 ‘

    Crotone protests for an alleged hand touch in Mazzitelli’s area: Di Bello judges the intervention to be regular. Silent check of the Var. 17:48

  • 72 ‘

    Powerful right of Valoti from 18 meters, red and blue wall. 17:46

  • 70 ‘

    Juwara in action immediately, sprint to the left, low cross and Paletta saved for a corner. 17:44

  • 69 ‘

    FOURTH CHANGE IN THE CROTONE: Juwara enters, Sala exits. 17:45

  • 69 ‘

    THIRD CHANGE IN CROTONE: Borello enters, Zanellato exits. 17:44

  • 68 ‘

    FOURTH CHANGE IN MONZA: Vignato enters, Colpani exits. 17:43

  • 67 ‘

    WARNING MOTA: simulation in the penalty area. 17:42

  • 65 ‘

    STILL HIT! Powerful left deflected by Sala, there will be a shot from the flag for the guests. 17:39

  • 63 ‘

    Left by Colpani blocked in a corner. 17:37

  • 62 ‘

    THIRD CHANGE IN MONZA: Mota enters, D’Alessandro leaves. 17:37

  • 62 ‘

    SECOND CHANGE IN MONZA: Sampirisi enters, Pedro Pereira exits. 17:37

  • 60 ‘

    HEAD SHOT OF MULATTIERI! Gored destined for the intersection, Di Gregorio deflects in a corner kick with a click of the kidneys. 17:34

  • 59 ‘

    DANGEROUS CROTONE! Low cross from Molina, saves Pedro Pereira; then Donsah checks and kicks high a little. 17:34

  • 57 ‘

    Vulic goes to the conclusion from the distance, sphere in the curve. 17:31

  • 56 ‘

    Corner kick for Crotone won by Donsah. 17:30

  • 56 ‘

    Triangulation between D’Alessandro and Machin, imprecise last touch. 17:30

  • 54 ‘

    Paz anticipates D’Alessandro, sweeping a lateral foul. 17:27

  • 52 ‘

    WHAT A RISK FOR THE CROTONE! Machin’s low cross, Sala intervenes and almost commits an own goal. 17:26

  • 51 ‘

    CROTONE CROSS! Transformation of Vulic, the barrier deflects the sphere at the top of the crossbar! 17:25

  • 49 ‘

    SCOOTER WARN: Do it on Maric. 17:24

  • 49 ‘

    Mazzitelli’s right-footed shot from outside the box, the ball hit very badly. 17:22

  • 48 ‘

    MONZA VERY CLOSE TO THE DOUBLE! Cross by Colpani, D’Alessandro hits under measure, great intervention by Festa! 17:22

  • 46 ‘

    SECOND CHANGE IN THE CROTONE: Giannotti enters, Oddei leaves. 17:20

  • 46 ‘

    FIRST CHANGE IN MONZA: Mazzitelli enters, Barberis exits. 17:20

  • 46 ‘

    THE SECOND HALF OF CROTONE-MONZA BEGINS! It starts from the result of 0-1. 17:19

  • Teams in the locker room: Marino and Stroppa study the moves in view of the recovery. 17:07

  • Monza leads to the interval capitalizing on Colpani’s goal. Crotone has committed Di Gregorio with Mulattieri, but without finding a draw. Injury for Contini. 17:06

  • 45 ‘+ 4’

    END OF FIRST TIME! CROTONE-MONZA 0-1! Network of Colpani at 17 ‘. 17:04

  • 45 ‘+ 3’

    OPPORTUNITY FOR THE CROTONE! Great opportunity for Mulattieri, who jumps his own marker and forces the goalkeeper to make a providential detour. 17:04

  • 45 ‘+ 1’

    Insertion of Zanellato, header not far from Di Gregorio’s goal mirror. 17:02

  • 45 ‘+ 1’

    The first of the three minutes of recovery granted by Di Bello is played. 17:01

  • 45 ‘

    Vulic advances on the trocar and then starts the right: too external, very large ball. 17:01

  • 43 ‘

    CLAIM OF CARLOS AUGUSTO! The left-handed winger enters the area at the top and kicks powerfully, finding Festa’s rejected for a corner. 16:59

  • 42 ‘

    Contrast between Donati and Donsah, ball in lateral foul. 16:58

  • 40 ‘

    Chance for Machin, served in the area, but the visiting midfielder lingers at the time of the conclusion. 16:56

  • 39 ‘

    Rumors from the audience of the ” Scida ”, not happy with the performance of the hosts. 16:54

  • 37 ‘

    Valoti proof in half turn, not easy conclusion, blocks Festa. 16:53

  • 36 ‘

    Nice play by Mulattieri who controls and kicks the fly from outside the area, parried Di Gregorio. 16:51

  • 34 ‘

    Carlos Augusto stops Oddei and launches into projection, a low cross away from Paz. 16:50

  • 33 ‘

    SCRUM IN THE MONZA AREA! On the developments of the corner kick, the ball moves dangerously in the area, Mulattieri fails to hit, then Paletta saves everything. 16:50

  • 32 ‘

    Maric serves in the center of the area, Mulattieri tries the conclusion but Paletta stops him for a corner. 16:48

  • 31 ‘

    Crotone ball possession, Monza pressing on the ball carriers. 16:46

  • 29 ‘

    Free kick by Barberis, ball directly into the curve. 16:44

  • 27 ‘

    CANESTRELLI WARNINGS: do it against Valoti. 16:43

  • 25 ‘

    Molina’s cross at the far post, unreachable for Maric. 16:40

  • 24 ‘

    Paletta anticipates Mulattieri with an excellent choice of time. 16:40

  • 23 ‘

    Half of the first fraction, Monza ahead thanks to Colpani’s goal in the 17 ‘. 16:38

  • 21 ‘

    Carlos Augusto stops Molina in tackle. 16:36

  • 19 ‘

    Donati anticipates Maric and supports the ball to his own far defender. 16:35

  • 17 ‘

    GOAL! Crotone-MONZA 0-1! Network of Colpani. Guests ahead: D’Alessandro serves Colpani, who dribbles two opponents and beats Festa with a precise left.

    Look at the player’s profile Andrea Colpani16:34

  • 16 ‘

    WARNINGS BARBERIS: withheld against Mulattieri. 16:33

  • 14 ‘

    At a tactical level, Zanellato makes the elastic between the median and the trocar: Crotone passing from 4-3-3 to 4-2-3-1. 16:30

  • 12 ‘

    MULATTIERI! Assisted by Maric, Mulattieri controls but kicks not well, blocks Di Gregorio. 16:28

  • 11 ‘

    FIRST CHANGE IN CROTONE: Festa enters, Contini leaves. 16:27

  • 10 ‘

    ACCIDENT IN CONTINI! The rossoblu goalkeeper on the ground for a muscle problem, ready for the substitution. 16:35

  • 9 ‘

    Maric’s header: good twist but lack of precision, ball on the bottom. 16:26

  • 8 ‘

    Very active Oddei in the right lane, another shot from the flag for Crotone. 16:24

  • 8 ‘

    Deep throw for D’Alessandro, not a simple first-intention shot that comes out on the side. 16:23

  • 7 ‘

    On the developments, Oddei receives the ball and focuses, high left-handed conclusion. 16:22

  • 7 ‘

    Sala crosses, Pedro Pereira takes refuge for a corner. 16:22

  • 6 ‘

    Offside position of D’Alessandro. 16:21

  • 4 ‘

    Vulic closes in a corner kick. 16:19

  • 3 ‘

    Rimpallo between Donsah and Donati, the guest defender prevails: throw-in. 16:18

  • 2′

    Canestrelli heads back to his goalkeeper, who can pick up the ball with his hands. 16:17

  • 1 ‘

    START CROTONE-MONZA! First ball played by Valoti. 16:15

  • Teams in the field under the orders of Di Bello: the hosts pocket the rossoblu, guests in a white suit with a red vertical band. 16:13

  • The heating phases are over. The race will start in a few minutes. 16:06

  • Marino without the suspended Kargbo and the injured Benali, Mogos and Estevez; back four, in attack Oddei, Mulattieri and Maric. Stroppa recovers Mota for the bench, reinstates Mazzitelli but loses Lamanna, Favilli, Barillà and Scozzarella; Valoti-D’Alessandro offensive tandem. 16:18

  • LINE-UP MONZA (3-5-2): Di Gregorio – Donati, Paletta, Pirola – Pedro Pereira, Colpani, Barberis, Machin, Carlos Augusto – Valoti, D’Alessandro. Available: Sommariva, Mazzitelli, Caldirola, Gytkjaer, Bettella, Siatounis, Antov, Sampirisi, Marrone, Mota, Vignato, Ciurria. 16:05

  • CROTONE LINE-UP (4-3-3): Contini – Molina, Canestrelli, Paz, Sala – Donsah, Zanellato, Vulic – Oddei, Mulattieri, Maric. Available: Festa, Cuomo, Visentin, Mondonico, Juwara, Rojas, Saro, Giannotti, Nedelcearu, Borello, D’Aprile. 16:17

  • In the previous round, the Calabrians lost in Frosinone while the Brianza defeated Alessandria. 12:52

  • The challenge will be directed by Mr. Marco Di Bello from Brindisi. At Var Maggioni. 12:51

  • The ” Scida ” match pits the hosts, in the relegation zone with 7 points, in front of the guests, who chase the playoff area with 17 points to their credit. 12:47

  • Welcome to the live broadcast of Crotone-Monza, valid for the 12th round of Serie B. 12:45

  • Where the game is played:

    Stadium: Ezio Scida
    City: Crotone
    Capacity: 16547 spectators12:45

    Ezio Scida

    • Source link

    Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
    0 16 6 minutes read
    Photo of Kim Lee

    Kim Lee

    Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

    Related Articles

    Mihajlovic: “Deserved victory. Arnautovic? With him companions they feel strong ”- Tuttobolognaweb

    6 days ago

    The CorSport at the opening: "Referees in chaos". Stop Maresca after Roma-Milan – Milan News

    6 days ago

    MotoGP, Marc Marquez misses the Algarve GP due to a concussion

    5 days ago

    Djokovic-Medvedev at 3 pm final in Paris Bercy

    10 hours ago

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Back to top button