Crotone, the disappointment of Vrenna: “Having hit rock bottom, the players should be ashamed”

Difficult moment for Crotone, who also falls at home against Vicenza. The president took the floor in the press room Gianni Vrenna: “Tonight we hit rock bottom and the players must be ashamed of what they have shown. After Frosinone and Monza there had been some improvements, but in the last two games there has been a worrying decline. The coach has nothing to do with it, I talked to him for a long time after the game and even he cannot explain this involution of the players who do the exact opposite of what they do in training in a match. Unfortunately we lack a leader, and in these moments these figures become fundamental “

“The boys play as if the ball were made of fire, I had also tried with the retirement ordered after Perugia but it didn’t have any effect. But we have a game on Monday, and I urge them to shake it up. They must absolutely get into the role, understanding that this is a heritage of the city, and also that they have important contracts. If someone does not want to marry the project in January, they will raise their hand and we will try to satisfy them. But until then they will have to give their all and even more to get as many points as possible and get us out of this situation. We have to do a different championship to save this category. And you do it by entering the field and giving your all. Sweating the shirt. Losing like this hurts me and hurts the fans ”. He brings it back ilcrotonese.it.