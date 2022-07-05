crowd bath for the two actresses

Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek are in Rome for the works of Without Blood and the two actresses were spotted by numerous fans while in the company of their daughters they wandered through the streets of the Eternal City.

In recent days Angelina and her two daughters Vivienne and Zahira have attended a cooking class with Salma Hayek and her daughter Valentina; subsequently the two beloved stars were spotted doing shopping in the streets of the center.

The two actresses who are in Italy for the film based on book by Alessandro Baricco, they will probably spend the whole summer in the beautiful country. Several times the two have already shown that they are very fond of our nation and so for them Crowd of fans could not be missing for sure.

Without Blood will be directed by Angelina Jolie, who, as stated by the famous Italian writer, bought the rights back in 2017. The actress has long wanted adapt this bestseller and, in a note released a few months ago he said:

“I am really happy to be here in Italy to turn this very special story into a film and to have had the trust of Alessandro Baricco for this adaptation of his librom full of his unique poetry and emotion and his way of looking at war with everyone. the questions we ask ourselves after a trauma, a loss or an injustice “.

In short, after a few years Italy returns to being the center of great international cinema.