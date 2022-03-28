crowd of young people in the emergency room

MONTEBELLUNA – And now i maturanti I’m in panic. The news of the presence of Marco Innocente at Max Max last Saturday, March 19th, together with the invitation to contacts close to doing the prophylaxisthrew hundreds of terror into terror Boyi, in particular of Montebellunese. In this place, in fact, the first part of that evening was dedicated to the celebration of 100 days, that is the time left for the final exams and the nightclub was packed with high school students. However, when, between Saturday and yesterday, the news of Marco’s presence – who later died of meningitis – spread in the room it was panic.

«It’s serious – is the tone of one of the messages from moms and boys – the dead boy of meningitis was in the disco for the 100 day party … La Emergency medical Service he recommends prophylaxis for safety “, only to rectify it by saying that the invitation would only concern” close contacts “. But that was enough to trigger the comings and goings in the emergency room for the whole day yesterday and boys on the verge of a nervous breakdown. Also because, in these days, there are examples of students with fever and headache, but with negative covid swabs. «This morning, during the race for Marco Montagner – says Marco Badoer, manager of the Max Max – more than a few guys stopped me to ask me for news. In reality we have not been contacted byUswe have not been given any particular indication. We are still trying to figure out if she was really with us or in another place. It seems hard to me that he was there before one o’clock, being a little older than the fifth grade boys, but he might have arrived later. The fact is that we have noticed a drop in attendance this Saturday. I don’t know if he is linked to the tragedy ».