crowdfunding for a collectible Blu-ray

Fundraising has never been so much appreciated by Korean cinema fans as the one promoted by Tucker Film, which from today inaugurates the crowdfunding campaign START UP! by CG Entertainment to publish on Blu-Ray The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil in a limited collector’s edition.

The aim is to reach the 300 pre-purchases of the thriller written and directed by Lee Won-taewith Don Leestar of Train To Busan and of Eternals. A goal to achieve which the film will find new life, provided it remains within the time limit of the deadline for the operation, set for next March 1st.

Presented at the Cannes Festival and winner of the coveted Audience Award of the 52nd Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival, The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil fits between cult of the so-called K-Cinema. Enough to have pushed the Balboa Productions of Sylvester Stallone to design one US remake.

The Collector’s Limited Edition will be composed as follows:

– Blu Ray Disc of the film in original language with subtitles and in dubbed version

– Extra: Making Of, Trailer, Gallery

– Packaging: Cardboard slipcase with alternative artwork

– Numbering (500 copies)

– Name of the participants in the project

Here is the link to participate in crowDfunding

Below is the trailer for The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil:

Synopsis:

The leader of a Korean underworld gang (Ma Dong-seok AKA Don Lee) ends up in the crosshairs of a psychopathic killer (Kim Sung-kyu): miraculously saved from an attack, reluctantly decides to team up with Jung Tae-seok (Kim Moo-Yul), one of the best cops around, famous for his ruthless and brutal fight against organized crime. The two couldn’t be more different, but thanks to their common goal, the bizarre duo find themselves on the same side in the search for the insane serial killer.