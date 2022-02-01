crowdfunding starts to get the Blu-Ray of the Korean thriller





Thanks to Tucker Film START UP! crowdfunding campaign starts today! by CG Entertainment to publish on Blu-Ray The Gangster, The Cop, The Devilthe thriller written and directed by Lee Won-taewith Don Lee, star of Train To Busan and of Eternals.

The crowdfunding campaign is active from today exclusively on the CG platform at the address www.cgentertainment.it/startup and only upon reaching 300 pre-purchases made by 1 March 2022 T.hand Gangster, The Cop, The Devil will be published in limited edition Blu Ray (500 copies total).

Presented in world premiere at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, Lee Won-tae’s thriller immediately conquered audiences and critics alike. The film will also be the subject of a remake produced by Sylvester Stallone’s Balboa Productions.

The film follows a Korean gang leader (Ma Dong-seok AKA Don Lee) who ends up in the crosshairs of a psychopathic killer (Kim Sung-kyu).

Miraculously saved from an attack, he reluctantly decides to team up with Jung Tae-seok (Kim Moo-Yul), one of the best cops around, famous for his ruthless and brutal fight against organized crime.

The two couldn’t be more different, but thanks to their common goal, the bizarre duo find themselves on the same side in the search for the insane serial killer.

The Limited Edition will be composed as follows:

– Blu Ray Disc of the film in original language with subtitles and in dubbed version

– Extra: Making Of, Trailer, Gallery

– Packaging: Cardboard slipcase with alternative artwork

– Numbering (500 copies)

– First name of the participants in the project