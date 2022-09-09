Crowds of fans gather ahead of Taylor Swift’s sold-out TIFF appearance

Fans gathered around the headquarters of the Toronto International Film Festival for an appearance by Taylor Swift, including many faithful who were unable to secure tickets for the sold-out event.

Hordes of Swifties packed part of the so-called ‘Festival Street’ to get closer to the pop star ahead of the event, which will see her debut her short film ‘All Too Well’ on 35mm film before being interviewed on stage by TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey.

Some were adorned with Swift merchandise, while others carried billboards with messages scribbled on them.

One sign proclaimed “Taylor is my hero,” while another read “Taylor, we came from Mexico just to see you!”

The story continues under the ad

Daphne Short, 17, who came to the event with her friend, says she couldn’t get tickets but wanted to show up just in case.

She says the duo wrote a letter to Swift on their ride, telling her they are members of the Taylor Swift fan club at their school and congratulating her on the short.

They folded it into a small square and wrote “for: Taylor Swift” on the front under a picture they drew of a fairy.

Meanwhile, fans online decried the limited tickets, with some tagging the musician asking for handouts.