Crowley on the Azzurri formation: “We need depth towards the world championship”

The head coach of the Azzurri explained the choices made for the 15 that will face Argentina

Towards Argentina, with some changes in the formation and a renewed (and reinvigorated) spirit from the performance of the Olimpico against the All Blacks. Kieran Crowley explained his choices at the press conference, introducing first of all the opponent: “Argentina beat New Zealand last year and played a very good match against France last week. He has very strong forwards and many of their players play in the Premiership and Top14: it will be an important challenge. “

The focus then shifts to the new line-up: “This series of tests with All Blacks, Argentina and Uruguay is an opportunity for players who do not have many appearances yet and need to gain experience, such as Nemer . These are important tests for them. “

Crowley insists: “We have to create depth: we have players like Riccioni who is always present and Fischetti who has been the first choice for a long time, but we also need to create space for the others. Nemer left or right? At the world cup we could think of bringing 5 props, so someone needs to be able to play in both roles ”.

Still on the theme of depth, the coach then continued: “National A allows us to broaden the possibilities: for example Steyn, who played against the All Blacks, will be part of this selection this week. Last Saturday Giammarioli played, now Licata will be there ”.

The blue coach was also asked about the choice to field Padovani from the first minute, although the player has not yet taken the field this season: “Padovani is a player who can cover various roles, on Saturday he will play the winger but he can also play the ‘extreme. He had an injury but recovered well and has been training with contact for a while. “

To keep up to date on our news, put your like on the OnRugby Facebook page and / or subscribe to our Telegram channel. Click here, instead, if you want to know more about the rules of the game of Rugby.

onrugby.it © reserved reproduction