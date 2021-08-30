Croy creates ‘fake S ** d’ of the Kardashian trolls after appearing with Tristan Thompson

Instagram

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star stayed close to the NBA star as he attends the amazing birthday party of LeBron James’ wife Savannah at the Classic Cat in West Hollywood.

Chloe Kardashian Unfounded rumors about his personal life are not here. Ex “Continuing with the KardashiansThe star criticized Internet trolls for creating “fake S ** d” after seeing him reunite with his partner at a party in Los Angeles. Tristan Thompson.

On Saturday, August 28, the 37-year-old reality star fought against those who created stories about her on her Twitter account. “Ah! Some of you actually create something and swear it’s true, you know what’s going on. The truth is never enough… or thirsty enough ”reads the tweet. Then he said, “So you create a story that fits what you want to believe.”

“He is very old at the moment. It always creates fake S ** ds on me and scares me about something they create, ”Chloe continued in the following post. The good American founder said: “Nobody knows the truth. This is a weird S ** d ”.

In a separate post, Chloe noted that she keeps away from social media as much as possible. Sister Kim Kardashian He highlighted his “mental health needs it”. He explained: “Sometimes it is very unhealthy. How people feel they have the right to spread such trash and lies about other people is outrageous. They do it a lot, it’s horrible ”.

Her Twitter posts came shortly after the photo of her and Tristan attending was taken LeBron JamesSurprising birthday party for wife Savannah at the Classic Cat in West Hollywood. August 27, daughter Chris JennerDressed in tight black pants with over-the-knee boots, he came and went in several cars, despite being seen standing alongside the NBA star all night.

Chloe and Tristan reportedly split up in June. Contributing to the split, the Sacramento Kings player would have been caught walking into a room with three women at a Bel Air birthday party earlier that month. The couple first left in February 2019. The 30-year-old athlete was rumored to have been kissed at the time. Kylie JennerThe best friend of the time, Jordin Woods.