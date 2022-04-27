Cruces incorporates two avant-garde teams to improve the diagnosis of cancer patients

The Cruces Nuclear Medicine service is making its debut. In recent weeks, it has incorporated two modern equipment that improves the diagnostic imaging capacity of the hospital and that will serve more than 20,000 people each year, most of them from Biscay.

Nuclear medicine uses a series of radiant drugs that allow professionals to accurately and early identify different health problems. They work in collaboration with the Traumatology, Cardiology, Neurology and, above all, Oncology services. Patients with some type of cancer are the ones who are most frequently examined by these teams.

Unlike traditional radiodiagnosis equipment, which obtains the image of a specific organ or part of the body on which it is projected, with nuclear medicine the process is almost the reverse. It is the specific medication administered to the patient that radiates the image of the area to be studied so that it is captured by diagnostic equipment. This technique allows obtaining a very precise representation of the area of ​​the body under study, which helps to better treat that patient.

In the case of Cruces, the two pieces of equipment that have been incorporated are a PET and a Gamma camera. The first also allows a 50% reduction in the activity time of the radiopharmaceutical that is injected into patients, which means less exposure to radiation, both for them and for the professionals who care for them in this service. The new PET (positron emission tomography) of Cruces treats an average of between 18 and 20 people per day.

The Gamma camera, for its part, also allows advanced examinations of organs and complex anatomical structures such as the heart, the pelvis, the spine, the kidneys or the brain. The investment in both teams has risen to 4.5 million euros.