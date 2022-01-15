crucial months in terms of renewal, here is the entourage’s strategy

The Naples look at the challenge of Bologna with the hope of relaunching after Maradona’s bad evening against Fiorentina. Men of Luciano Spalletti in fact, they will try to echo the narrow victory obtained against Sampdoria in order to keep pace at least in the Champions League area.

To do this, the Neapolitans will have to rely on the gloves of Alex Meret, just negativized by Covid-19 but already called to take the door of Naples by the hand. The former Udinese goalkeeper took over in the second half of the match against the Viola due to the physical problem accused by David Ospina, and will have a starting shirt in Bologna with the hope of relaunching himself too.

The point about the future

Who knows if this may not be crucial even to understand more about its future, which is made a point in today’s edition of Il Corriere dello Sport. The newspaper reminds us that on David Ospina – the contract expires on June 30th, there are the sirens of the real Madrid of the former Carlo Ancelotti, which brought him to Italy in the summer of 2018.

The Colombian could be among the players ready to leave Naples by virtue of a cost containment policy in terms of wages and everything is at a standstill for his renewal.

Meret – we read – has another year of contract (expiring in 2023) and wants to take advantage of these months to conquer certainties. Then his entourage will dialogue with the company to understand if there will be the conditions for the contract renewal.

Francesco Fildi