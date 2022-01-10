Cruciate ligament injury, season ended after the injury – Corriere.it

from Timothy Ormezzano

Today the official press release from Juventus on Federico Chiesa’s injury: «The diagnostic tests performed this morning at J Medical highlighted the injury of the anterior cruciate ligament. It will be necessary to have surgery in the next few days “

Season over for Federico Chiesa

. «The diagnostic tests performed this morning, January 10, at J | Medical have shown injury to the anterior cruciate ligament. It will be necessary to have surgery in the next few days»: This is the official press release published by Juve on the official website. For the unfortunate Juventus player, therefore, we are going towards a stop of several months, his season is in all likelihood already over. Massimiliano Allegri will have to do without him starting from Wednesday’s match against Inter for the Italian Super Cup, when Juve will not even be able to count on the suspended Juan Cuadrado and Matthijs De Ligt.

Slow pace, with the help of crutches, and a very dark face. Federico Chiesa had presented himself this morning at the entrance of J Medical, in the company of his father Enrico, to undergo instrumental tests. The Juventus talent, who came out after half an hour of the match won 3-4 by Juve at the Olimpico in Rome, had returned only three days earlier to the Stadium against Napoli following a muscle problem in his left leg flexor.

The first diagnosis, hot, had been given by the second coach Marco Landucci, the deputy of Massimiliano Allegri: «The accident that happened to Chiesa is the negative note of the evening. The player suffered a sprained left knee ». Chiesa’s season therefore risks being over prematurely also for the national team, expected in March from the playoffs to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. The visits lasted about an hour. After that, after leaving J Medical, Chiesa responded to the encouragement of his fans with a stretched smile.