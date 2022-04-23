Sports

“Cruel ending”, “He wants to run away”, international press echoes controversy with Keylor Navas

The 35-year-old Costa Rican is a trend in the main newspapers in Europe after strong statements made a few days ago

In recent days, Keylor Navas has been a worldwide trend after the controversy in the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeping department was reactivated; The Tico gave some statements after the game against Angers, which have resonated throughout the football world.

“You have to value many things, I have a great relationship with Gigio, I don’t have any problems, but although it is true, I always want to play, be in all the games, in the end a situation like this year’s is quite complicated, I think we are going to see what the future holds”, explained the 35-year-old national to Plus Channel after that match.

Mauricio Pochettinohelmsman of Paris Saint–Germain He has tried to calm the waters by confirming that he had a private conversation with the Tico after that match and that they plan to finish the season in total harmony, however, the main media in Europe already place the Tico out of the French team for the next season .

L’Equipe, Le Parisian, ACE, EFE Central America, The nation, The reason, Sports Gazette, Telemundo, Daily Mail Y CMR have been some of the media that have echoed the declarations of the Costa Rican, “Cruel end”, “Keylor will leave the PSG”, have been some of the headlines that have been published about the tico.


Source link

