Cruel Intentions, a reboot series based on the film

“Cruel Intentions” is a 1999 cult film, directed by Roger Kumble and featuring a rich cast. From Sarah Michelle Gellar to Ryan Phillippe , from Reese Whiterspoon to Selma Blair. The success achieved more than 20 years ago was enormous, which prompted the development of a TV series for IMDb TV, Amazon’s streaming platform.

Cruel Intentions, the plot

Involved in the show project Neal H. Moritz, one of the producers of the original film. The pilot episode, which will obviously have the delicate task of getting the project approved and starting work on the set, will be written by Phoebe Fisher And Sara Goodman. Two well-known names in television, considering how the first worked on “Euphoria” and the second worked on the script of the original series of “Gossip Girl”.

The plot of the film sees two half-brothers in the center. It is about Kathryn Merteuil And Sebastian Valmont. The two live in ease and find their fun in playing with each other’s lives. They decide to make a bet based on Sebastian’s seduction skills. His task will be to conquer Annette Hargrove. She is the prototype of the “good girl” daughter of the principal of their elite New York school.

The show will instead be set in Washington DC and will see the two half-brothers willing to do anything to stay at the top of the hierarchy of their respective fraternities in their elite college. A brutal accident threatens the entire system they hold dear. However, the two do not intend to give up and are ready for all sorts of challenges to protect power and reputation, even to seduce the daughter of the vice president of the United States.

Modern reinterpretations, in both cases, of “Dangerous Liaisons”, A 1782 masterpiece by Pierre-Ambroise-François Choderlos de Lacios, set in 18th century France. A text that gave life to a famous film adaptation in costume, with the same title, in 1988. A film directed by Stephen Frears, with Glenn Close, John Malkovich, Michelle Pfeiffer, Uma Thurman, Keanu Reeves and Peter Capaldi.

Previous attempts

As mentioned, the success of “Cruel Intentions” was such that the film is now considered a true 90s cult. For this reason, an attempt was already made to proceed with an adaptation for the small screen. In 2016, NBC tried it, ordering the pilot episode of a sequel show. The plot would be set 16 years later, with Sarah Michelle Gellar called to return as Kathryn.

Even earlier, FOX had attempted the way of a prequel series, the title of which would be “Manchester Prep”. Project abandoned before airing, although the material was later adapted for the creation of the film “Cruel Intentions 2”, released in 2000 and decidedly less convincing than the first.