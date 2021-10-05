“Cruel Intentions” will become a new TV series

Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Michelle Gellar in “Cruel Intentions”
from Giovanni Teolis
The 1999 thriller will inspire a new project: the cast has yet to be defined
Another reboot on the horizon: a few years after the failed attempt to make a sequel series, here comes the news of the certain realization of a reboot in the form of a TV series by Cruel Intentions – First rule don’t fall in love, the 1999 thriller became in its own way a cult of the teenage genre.
Behind this project there are Phoebe Fisher And Sara Goodman, the authors of I Know What You Did Last Summer, Amazon’s adaptation of Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel of the same name a horror for teenagers, soon to be released.
Fisher also collaborated on the successful series Euphoria, while Goodman was on the creative team of Gossip Girl.
According to the first advances, the new one Cruel Intentions will tell of two ruthless stepbrothers who will do anything to stay at the top of the fraternity hierarchy of their elite college in Washington. But when a brutal accident creates the possibility that the entire system could collapse, the two will do whatever it takes to preserve their power and reputation … including seducing the daughter of the vice president of the United States.
In Cruel Intentions of 1999 in the cast were actresses and actors who became famous as Sarah Michelle Gellar, Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe and Selma Blair. However, none of the original cast or creative team are currently involved in this reboot, except producer Neal Moritz who is executive producing alongside Fisher and Goodman.