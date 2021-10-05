“Cruel Intentions” will become a new TV series

TV





The 1999 thriller will inspire a new project: the cast has yet to be defined

Another reboot on the horizon: a few years after the failed attempt to make a sequel series, here comes the news of the certain realization of a reboot in the form of a TV series by Cruel Intentions – First rule don’t fall in love, the 1999 thriller became in its own way a cult of the teenage genre. Behind this project there are Phoebe Fisher And Sara Goodman, the authors of I Know What You Did Last Summer, Amazon’s adaptation of Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel of the same name a horror for teenagers, soon to be released.