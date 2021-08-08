“Cruel person. When dad had a heart attack…”, the story that puts the chills – Libero Quotidiano





Always in the crosshairs. Always under attack. And probably the reasons lie in his character, difficult to say the least. There is talk of Meghan Markle, the controversial and controversial wife of the Prince Harry, targeted not only by the British royal family but also by his family. Now it’s the half-sister’s turn, Samantha Markle, who spends harsh words on Meghan.





It’s not the first time Samantha has attacked. On this occasion he did so in an interview with the program GB News conducted by Dan Wootton, where she even went so far as to brand Meghan as “cruel”. When asked if, despite everything that has happened in the family, she still loves Meghan, Samantha cut short: “I’m very struggling to try to love someone who has caused so much pain in so many people“.





Hence the reference to her father, explaining that the man “faced eu heart attacks and saw her behave in that way with the royal family. I can’t say I can love someone who is so incredibly cruel.” A total, definitive, ferocious rejection. Relations between half-sisters are obviously at a minimum, and equally obviously Meghan did not involve Samantha in any kind of celebration for her 40th anniversary. “It’s as if we were veterans of two years of war. It would seem strange to even bring Meghan’s birthday closer to what would be a normal, happy, birthday party”, concluded Samantha Markle by beating very hard.

