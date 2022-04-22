‘Cruel Summer’ season 2 release date on Hulu

ads

Cruel Summer Season 1 proved to be a huge success for Freeform when it debuted in April 2021. The hour-long drama starring Olivia Holt and Chiara Aurelia received stellar ratings on the cable channel and network broadcast. Like all original Freeform content, Cruel Summer streams new episodes on Hulu the next day.

Cruel Summer has wrapped up its first 10-episode season, and after a hiatus, the show will return to Freeform for Season 2. Here’s what we know about the second installment and when it will be available to fans.

Source: FreeformWhen is the ‘Cruel Summer’ season 2 release date?

Cruel Summer currently does not have an official release date yet. However, the show’s Twitter page announced the season 2 renewal shortly after the end of season 1. In the tweet, the network administrator stated that Cruel Summer would return to Freeform and Hulu “sometime in 2022.” .

The first season of Cruel Summer offers time jumps between 1993, 1994 and 1995. During this era, Jeanette Turner (Chiara) becomes the most hated person in her community after Kate Wallis (Olivia) goes missing. When the police find Kate, she claims that Jeanette knew she had been kidnapped but that she didn’t tell the authorities because she wanted Kate’s popularity. Jessica Biel, executive producer of Cruel Summer, also confirmed the release of season 2 in 2022.

Cruel Summer season 2 has a major cast reshuffle and a new showrunner.

Cruel Summer goes the anthology route and won’t include Chiara, Olivia, Harley Quinn Smith, Sarah Drew, or the rest of the Season 1 cast. Instead, the plot will shift from a popular girl and wannabe tale to a “story of three different timelines surrounding the year 2000” and will follow “the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship,” according to Deadline.

Although some Cruel Summer fans are disappointed by the sudden changes, sources claim that the original cast knew of the potential anthology twist in season 2. Additionally, the new season has several familiar faces. Goldberg star Sadie Stanley plays the show’s main character, Megan Landry. Private Practice fans will also get a mini-reunion between Paul Adelstein, Kadee Strickland and Griffin Gluck. Paul and Kadee played doctors Cooper Friedman and Charlotte King in Shonda Rhimes’ medical drama, and Griffin played her son Mason.

Stream Cruel Summer Season 1 on Hulu.

