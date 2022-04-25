‘Cruel Summer’ Season 2 Update: New Characters and Cast Announced

Jessica Biel officially added cruel summer to his list of anthology series he produces with a new cast for season 2. Like The sinner, cruel summer Season 2 on Freeform will feature an entirely new cast with new characters and a new story. It will, however, follow the same storytelling method, with three different years surrounding Y2K as the new focus.

Cast and characters of season 2 of ‘Cruel Summer’: Megan, Isabella and Luke

cruel summer it continues the show’s format as an anthology series but introduces entirely new characters. sadie stanleythe goldbergs) plays Megan Landry. Like in cruel summer Season 1, the story revolves around two teenage girls and a teenage boy. In Season 1, Olivia Holt and Chiara Aurelia played the two lead teen roles as Kate Wallis and Jeanette Turner. In season 2, Megan Landry and Isabella become the center of attention.

Megan is “a computer coder and honor student from a blue-collar family,” the Freeform press release reads. “Once Megan meets Isabella, she starts to live in the moment and embraces the real me in her. When events take a tragic turn, her longstanding dreams of her are dashed and she wonders who she can trust.”

cruel summer Season 2 finds the two girls living in the same house. Additionally, Eloise Payet joins the cast as Isabella. She moves in with Megan Landry’s family as an exchange student. Megan is the daughter of foreign diplomats. However, she “shakes up life in this small town.” Also, she hides a secret about the real reason she came to live with the Landrys.

Also, Griffin Gluck joins the cruel summer Season 2 cast as Luke Chambers. Luke is Megan’s best friend, who comes from a wealthy family. His character is similar to Jamie Henson (Froy Gutierrez) from Season 1. Will the two girls fight over Luke? If things follow the same format, he’s probably involved with both teens for all three years.

“Luke finds himself at a crossroads as he tries to establish his own place in the world, separate from the expectations of his powerful father,” the Freeform press release continues.

The stars of ‘Private Practice’ reunite in the second season of ‘Cruel Summer’

KaDee Strickland joins the cruel summer Season 2 cast as Megan’s single mother, Debbie. Viewers may recognize Strickland as Charlotte King from Shondaland’s private practice. He reunites with his former co-cast member, Paul Adelstein—Cooper Freedman in private practice. In cruel summer In season 2, Debbie believes hosting Isabella will “open Megan’s eyes to a world bigger than her small town.” Adelstein plays Luke’s wealthy and influential father, Steve Chambers.

Cast of the second season of ‘Cruel Summer’: Lisa Yamada and Sean Blakemore

Lisa Yamada joins the cast of Little fires everywhere as a popular musician, Parker.

The press release describes Parker as “a popular musician who grows more cynical as the world takes a dark turn around her.” However, it is not apparent what relationship she has with Megan and Isabella. She is most likely one of the girl’s friends, similar to Mallory (Harley Quinn Smith) in Season 1.

Lastly, Sean Blakemore of Green leaf plays Sheriff Myer. He is described as “an old-fashioned law-and-order guy, under pressure to solve the first big crime in Chatham.”

cruel summer Season 2 returns to Freeform sometime in 2022.

