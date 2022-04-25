Entertainment

‘Cruel Summer’ Season 2 Update: New Characters and Cast Announced

Jessica Biel officially added cruel summer to his list of anthology series he produces with a new cast for season 2. Like The sinner, cruel summer Season 2 on Freeform will feature an entirely new cast with new characters and a new story. It will, however, follow the same storytelling method, with three different years surrounding Y2K as the new focus.

Cast and characters of season 2 of ‘Cruel Summer’: Megan, Isabella and Luke

cruel summer it continues the show’s format as an anthology series but introduces entirely new characters. sadie stanleythe goldbergs) plays Megan Landry. Like in cruel summer Season 1, the story revolves around two teenage girls and a teenage boy. In Season 1, Olivia Holt and Chiara Aurelia played the two lead teen roles as Kate Wallis and Jeanette Turner. In season 2, Megan Landry and Isabella become the center of attention.

