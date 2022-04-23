Cruel Summer | Who returns for the second season? What is the second season about? When it premieres?

The successful Freeform series will return soon with its new cycle which will have several changes in the story and the cast.

Freeform’s hit series “Cruel Summer” will return to the screen with a new season, however, the story will undergo a big change.

The first season portrays the story of Jeanette Turner as Chiara Aureliaa young woman who finds herself in the middle of an important trial, after her former classmate, Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) she will publicly accuse her of not having helped her while she was kidnapped.

The series takes place in three time lines, 1994 before Kate’s kidnapping, 1995 after the release of the young woman and 1996 the trial between the two.

The entire town turns its back on Jeanette, who took Kate’s place as the most popular girl in school, after her release, which is portrayed in the 1996 timeline.

What will happen in the second season of Cruel Summer and who returns to the series?

Although the story had an open ending, the cast of the first installment will not return for the second season. This was announced by the production of the fiction produced by Jessica Biel.

Regarding the new season, the synopsis indicates that Set in an idyllic seaside town in the Pacific Northwest, the drama follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Tackling the story from three different timelines surrounding the year 2000, the season twists and turns as it traces the early friendship between Megan, Isabella, and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact everyone. their lives in the future.

New cast members include: Sadie Stanley, Eloise Payet, Griffin Gluck and KaDee Strickland, Lisa Yamada and Sean Blakemore.

Check out the trailer for the first season below.