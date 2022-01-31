Cruella 2: Craig Gillespie Confirms He’s Already at Work on the Film | EXCL | Cinema

We already know that, sooner or later, we will see a, a sequel to the live action Disney directed by Craig Gillespie and starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. The news thatwas actually in the plans of Disney had already arrived at the beginning of June (HERE YOU CAN FIND ALL THE DETAILS) and, at the end of September of 2021, the director Craig Gillespie had talked about the “Gray area” in which Estella will find herself in the sequel.

From that day on we have not had any updates on the progress of the sequel to the live action basically because Craig Gillespie has been busy in the making of Pam & Tommy, the TV series coming February 2 on Disney + within Star that will tell the story of the theft of the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

On the occasion of the junket of Pam & Tommy we were able to have a long chat with the filmmaker who told us everything and more about this awaited production starring Lily James, Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman. In closing we asked him a question about Cruella 2 and he confirmed, without adding much more, that he is actually already working on the film.

Last question. Have you already started working on Cruella 2? Do you already know what you want to achieve with the film? I just tell you: yes. And then: no.

