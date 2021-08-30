Cruella 2: Disney and Emma Stone have closed the deal for the sequel film

Cruella 2 you will do and Emma Stone, of course, she will return to play the role of the protagonist. This was revealed by the site Deadline talking about a closed agreement between Emma Stone herself and the Disney to make the second chapter of the film, setting a type of contract that avoids issues similar to those born with Scarlett Johnasson for Black Widow.

The news of Emma Stone’s return for Cruella 2 was given directly by her agent Patrick Whitesell, who said:

While the media landscape finds itself unsettled for distributors, creative partners cannot be pushed aside by creating a disproportion between negatives and the possibilities for improvement. And this agreement demonstrates how we can create a path capable of protecting artists and studios at the same time. We are proud to be able to work with Emma and Disney, and we are happy that the production house recognizes their talent. We hope this deal opens up other talents to find new deals that fit for the new platforms.

In this way, therefore, the way in which Cruella 2 will be distributed has been put on paper, immediately clarifying the question regarding the contemporaneity of the release at the cinema and on the platforms. In short, the question between Scarlett Johansson and Disney seems to have opened new paths and new contracts between the artists and the Mickey Mouse House.



