Cruella 2, Emma Stone again as the villain

Cruella will have the face of again Emma Stone. The Oscar-winning actress has in fact officially closed the deal to star in the sequel to the Disney live-action. And this is good news for the entertainment giant, grappling with a lot of criticism about its way to release films simultaneously in theaters and on Disney + Premier (see the lawsuit filed by Scarlett Johansson for Black widow).

Due to the pandemic, the film was released in theaters and on Disney + last May 26, earning over $ 222 million in ticket sales worldwide. At the moment, however, the release of Cruella 2 it is far away and it is not known how it will be disseminated.

News of the sequel had come in early June, just weeks after the prequel of Disney’s 101 Dalmatians animated classic hit theaters. At the time, the director of Cruella (this is the original title) Craig Gillespie and the screenwriter Tony McNamara they had been confirmed for the new film, but there was still uncertainty about Emma Stone.

The film – the property’s third live-action adaptation, following the previous two films featuring Glenn Close as the villain Disney – has earned over $ 85 million in the US and $ 220 million at the global box office. At the time of its release, Cruella was also made available on Disney Plus for an additional $ 30 fee.

Happy birthday Emma Stone: 32 years since the Oscar, a secret marriage and a future as … Cruella

A career definitely well underway, an Oscar Award already on the bulletin board, a highly anticipated new film coming in 2021 as the protagonist in the role of Cruella De Mon and a wedding … secret. In the life of Emma Stone, who turns 32 on November 6, there is certainly no lack of emotions. She is one of the brightest stars on the Hollywood scene and perhaps it is no coincidence that the film with which she was nominated for an Oscar in 2019 (but without winning it) and presented at the 2018 Venice Film Festival was called “La Favorita”. The turning point year for Emma Stone was undoubtedly 2017 thanks to the incredible success of “La La Land”, the musical starring alongside Ryan Gosling which earned her, that time, an Academy Award for Best Actress. protagonist in addition to a Bafta, a SAGA, a Golden Globe and the Volpi Cup awarded during the Venice Film Festival. And also in 2017 she was put in first place by Forbes magazine in the ranking of the highest paid actresses in the world with a good 26 million dollars. A real consecration that rightfully projected her into the firmament of the most important actresses of the cinema scene. The success for Emma Stone, however, it did not come overnight: a long career that began on TV in 2004 and continued in the cinema in a crescendo of increasingly prominent roles. “The Amazing Spiderman” and “The Amazing Spiderman 2”, then the first Oscar nomination for best supporting actress thanks to the interpretation in “Birdman” by Alejandro Ganzalez Inaritu and finally the success of “La La Land” are the steps fundamentals of her acting career. A career that is only at the beginning of a path that promises to be bright. In 2021, for example, another highly anticipated film in which Emma Stone plays the lead role should arrive on the screens (except for delays due to Covid-19): “Cruella”, a Disney film inspired by Cruella De Mon, a very bad character from “The charge. of the 101 “.

Also on the sentimental plan there is a certain movement, despite his great confidentiality: a “historical” relationship made up of continuous back and forth with Andrew Garfield, star of “Spiderman” with her and met right on the set of the film, which ended definitively in 2017, year in which Emma began dating Dave McCary, director of the TV program “Saturday Night Live” on the set of which the two would have met and fell in love. In recent months, between May and September 2020, the two would also have married in secret, at least according to what reported by Page Six which cites a source and some photographs in which two wedding rings appear on the fingers of Emma and Dave.





Cruella And Black Widow were the first two major Disney productions to debut simultaneously in theaters and on Disney Plus, after the company’s decision to adopt a ‘hybrid’ mode of release due to the upheavals that the pandemic has caused in the programming calendars for 2021-2022 . Since, Jungle Cruise, with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, debuted with the hybrid model while Free Guy with Ryan Reynolds And Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings of the Marvel will be presented exclusively in cinemas.