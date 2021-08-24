Cruella 2 goes on, Emma Stone makes deals with Disney, while the first chapter is unlocked for everyone on Disney +

After the conflict between Disney and Scarlett Johansson, Emma Stone has negotiated an ad hoc contract for Cruella 2, while the first Cruella from August 27 is unlocked for everyone on Disney +, exclusively.

Cruella 2 can proceed: the cause of Scarlett Johansson against Disney (accused by the actress of having affected the proceeds of Black Widow with the simultaneous release of the film on Disney +) had put the brakes on Emma Stone on the project. In a time of uncertainty about the release of major feature films, Emma, ​​like so many of her colleagues, decided to use the example of Scarlett, who declared herself cheated of her percentage of the box office, to negotiate a different deal. The details of the new contract, but according to Puck’s reporter Matt Belloni, Stone would have gotten a fairer deal, which also takes into account appropriate percentages in case the film is moved to Disney + and theatrical distribution is compromised. However, it does not appear that the major is planning to continue with the combined “room + VIP access” exit policy on Disney +: for Free Guy And Shang-Chi in fact, the strategy of a film exclusivity with a reduced window of 45 days will be followed, before the digital landing of the work.

The show must go on then, and in the meantime the first Cruella by Craig Gillespie, co-starring Emma Thompson, Mark Strong, Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry, will be unlocked from August 27 for all Disney + subscribers, in exclusive: in fact, the three months of VIP Access with additional payment have elapsed. Anyone who does not plan to subscribe to the platform should know that they still have only two days to buy the film digitally on other channels. As a good old alternative, the film will still be available from tomorrow 25 August in physical format, Ultra HD 4K Steelbook, Blu-ray and dvd. Cruella grossed $ 222 million worldwide.

