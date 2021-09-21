Cruella 2, in the news about the film

Cruella 2 (Cruella 2) is the comedy and crime film in production. The first film of 2021 was able to reconcile a 70s punk rock aesthetic, with a cynical character – like that of Cruella De Mon – who can also be ironic. The film is based on the novel 101 Dalmatians (The Hundred and One Dalmatians) of 1956 by the English writer Dodie Smith.

Cruella 2, the plot of the film

The first film was released in theaters and streaming on Disney + in May 2021: Cruella had already achieved good results at the box office in the first two weeks, so much so that Disney decided – according to The Hollywood Reporter – to make the sequel. The plot of the sequel has not been revealed, but he will have to distance himself from the novel. In this version of the film – which is also inspired by the animated film The charge of the hundred and one – Cruella De Mon loves dogs, as animators even save her life and help her to score more robberies. Cruella jokingly refers to the possibility of killing them, but she herself laughs at that claim, as she is not that evil. In the novel, however, she buys the puppies so that she can use them for her fashion models, she is so obsessed with the black and white spots on their skin. The hypothesis is that if the puppies are to be kidnapped, she won’t be the one, but she’ll likely be framed for the crime, and she has to find out who really did it. Of course, viewers would not accept Cruella as a puppy killer.

Cruella 2, the cast of the film

The director will most likely be confirmed in the cast of the sequel Craig Gillespie and the screenwriter Tony McNamara. Cruella 2 will see Emma Stone in her main role as Cruella, while Joel Fry And Paul Walter Hauser they will return to the franchise as Jasper Badun and Horace Badun, who were also the main ones. Disney movie characters.

Cruella, streaming and on demand

The film Cruella (2021) is available for streaming on Disney +. It is on-demand on Google Play, iTunes, Chili, Amazon Prime Video, Rakuten, TimVision, Microsoft Store.

