Cruella 2, news on the sequel to the film with Emma Stone

Today’s “finally a joy” is kindly offered by Emma Stone who – hold on tight – after the mega success of Cruella of Disney could return to the epic role that consecrated her to badass. What a busy time for Emma, ​​who just had her first child by Dave McCary (husband? Boyfriend? Who knows: privacy hovers over this news) and is preparing to resume one of the most successful characters of his career. And to say that, from La La Land to The Favorite, it is not easy to choose the film in which he shone the most.

Emma Stone at the premiere of Disney's Cruella, which was released both in theaters and on Disney Plus.

But let’s go in order: the news bomb was launched by the Hollywood Reporter who is very sure of making of of the second film in the saga of Cruella, always with Emma Stone. Talk of “rumors”, but it is very difficult for HR to expose itself with such news if, in fact, it has not had first-hand news. And so yes, we can (almost) take it for granted! At the writing there will always be Tony McNamara, directed by Craig Gillespie. And in the punk rock character of Cruella there will once again be Emma Stone.

The film, after a long wait, was released on Disney Plus (with the purchase of the virtual ticket in addition to the classic subscription) and in cinemas on May 28, 2021. Boom, the box office exploded: in the first weekend Cruella it grossed $ 48.5 million globally and the numbers are set to rise. And do you know why? There is a desire to return to the cinema, after months (indeed, more than a year) of abstinence, there is a desire to sit down with a bowl of popcorn to enjoy a high-level first viewing and leave happy and stunned by the volume and scenes that have passed on the big screen.

The film with Emma Stone came at the right time, but they also liked it so much for the script, the costumes and its crazy soundtrack. In short, he would have made a bang anyway, cinema abstinence causes Covid or not. Cruella de Mon, what about it 101 Dalmatians she is a badass of the worst kind, she has deserved a special space that focuses on her history, her past, the “how did she become like this?”. A rehabilitation process (even without redemption, it is not always necessary) that he had already experienced Maleficent by Angelina Jolie in live action with Elle Fanning.

Do we like bad guys with a compelling back story? Absolutely yes, especially if they are played by a complete actress like Stone who over the years has gone from brilliant roles to romantic, dramatic and dystopian. Cruella by Disney is a fine example of a full-fledged story of a character relegated to the role of the antagonist, with no deepening of his motives or madness. Neither 101 Dalmatians, a Disney classic who always likes to look after himself, is simply the madwoman who wants to kill Dalmatian puppies to make furs: who he was before is a completely different story. Thanks Emma Stone for telling us about it and thanks Disney for this sequel: we are here waiting for it!

