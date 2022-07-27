The script of Cruella 2 is already in development and prepares the return of Emma Stone as the popular Disney villain. More than a year after the premiere of the live action that told for the first time the solo story of the character of 101 Dalmatians the novel by the British author dodie smith that inspired the animated version released in 1961, “The Night of the Cold Noses” and later the films starring Glenn Close (who produced the new version).

The news about the progress of production was given by Paul Walter Hauseractor who played Horace, one of the companions of the eccentric designer, in dialogue with the media Forbes.

“Tony McNamara is writing the script right now. He’s probably going to be tinkering with it. We have to keep up with the always busy schedule of Craig Gillespie Y Emma Stonewhich are worth waiting for. So when you want to start, I’ll be there,” he announced.

“Cruella 2”: the script is in development and awaits Emma Stone to record



Thus, the film will once again feature the leading role of the Oscar winner for “La la land” along with the award-winning director who was in charge of films like “I, Tonya”, “Frightnight”and even took charge of several episodes of “Pam&Tommy”.

According to the information that transcends, filming would begin next year, and they even estimate that “Cruella 2” could reach theaters in 2024.

Meanwhile, Disney is working on various live actions of its classics such as “Pinocchio”which premieres on September 8, “Snow White”, “The little Mermaid”, “Hercules”, “The Aristocats”the prequel to “The Lion King”, and the second part of “Aladdin”.