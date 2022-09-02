‘Cruella 2’ to be a musical with Taylor Swift as the new villain chosen by Disney

yesf we had to name the most successful Disney movies of 2021, one of them would undoubtedly be ‘Cruella’, the live action starring Emma Stone. A very original prequel to ‘The 101 Dalmatians’ in which we are told the origins of one of the most charismatic villains of the Mickey Mouse factory.

Of course, what was never talked about at the time was the possibility that there was a sequel to ‘Cruella’because the story of the great designer Estella Miller was quite closed in this first part.

However, where there is money, there is product, which is why Disney has already set to work to make this second part a reality. That yes, putting all the meat on the grill, it would count with the inclusion of Taylor Swiftas a villain.

‘Cruella 2’, a musical with a luxury cast

Never before had they coincided in the same film project Emma Stone and Taylor Swifttwo talented women both musically and interpretively.

Let’s remember that Stone already has experience in the musical genre with ‘La La Land’, one of the best films of the last decade. Thus, according to the medium The Disisinder, Taylor Swift would be the new villain of this story, after the death of the Baroness in the first film.

Definitely a super boost to Taylor’s careerwho is in a very sweet moment professionally after announcing the arrival of his new album, ‘Midnights’.