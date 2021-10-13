Cruella, a new video anticipates the release of the film with Emma Stone

Emma Stone is ready to thrill the audience with one of the most anticipated films of the moment. In the past few hours the canal YouTube Walt Disney Studios shared a video giving the audience a new look at the film directed by the Australian director Craig Gillespie.

Cruella, the new movie deepening



Cruella, a new video tells the transformation of Emma Stone The actress, class 1988, is called to take on the role of one of the most iconic protagonists in the world of entertainment, we are obviously talking about Cruella, whose great media explosion dates back to 1961 with the release of the cartoon 101 Dalmatians, which later became a real cult of the seventh art. A little while ago Walt Disney released a video showing unpublished images of the film that tells the birth of the character in one London of the 70s at the center of punk rock revolution.