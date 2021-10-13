Cruella, a new video anticipates the release of the film with Emma Stone

Emma Stone is ready to thrill the audience with one of the most anticipated films of the moment. In the past few hours the canal YouTube Walt Disney Studios shared a video giving the audience a new look at the film directed by the Australian director Craig Gillespie.
Cruella, the new movie
deepening
Cruella, a new video tells the transformation of Emma Stone
The actress, class 1988, is called to take on the role of one of the most iconic protagonists in the world of entertainment, we are obviously talking about Cruella, whose great media explosion dates back to 1961 with the release of the cartoon 101 Dalmatians, which later became a real cult of the seventh art.
A little while ago Walt Disney released a video showing unpublished images of the film that tells the birth of the character in one London of the 70s at the center of punk rock revolution.
Emma Stone, the transformation into Cruella
deepening
Cruella, the origins of the character in the new commercial of the film
In recent days Walt Disney published a short interview with the protagonist who told about her transformation into Cruella: “As we know, Cruella de Vil is pretty bad. In this film, let’s see how she became the bad one we know. The story is completely original, set in a different period, in the late 1970s. One of the funniest things to explore is his creativity. She is very good at what she does: designing clothes ”.
Subsequently, Emma Stone added: “Later, the actress added:“ The character is so funny, and so, shall we say, intoxicating. When you have wild black and white hair, amazing makeup and totally unique costumes, you feel like Cruella de Vil. The bad guys are always the funniest“.