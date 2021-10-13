News

Cruella, a new video anticipates the release of the film with Emma Stone

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Emma Stone is ready to thrill the audience with one of the most anticipated films of the moment. In the past few hours the canal YouTube Walt Disney Studios shared a video giving the audience a new look at the film directed by the Australian director Craig Gillespie.

Cruella, the new movie

deepening



Cruella, a new video tells the transformation of Emma Stone

The actress, class 1988, is called to take on the role of one of the most iconic protagonists in the world of entertainment, we are obviously talking about Cruella, whose great media explosion dates back to 1961 with the release of the cartoon 101 Dalmatians, which later became a real cult of the seventh art.

A little while ago Walt Disney released a video showing unpublished images of the film that tells the birth of the character in one London of the 70s at the center of punk rock revolution.

Loading...
Advertisements

Emma Stone, the transformation into Cruella

deepening



Cruella, the origins of the character in the new commercial of the film

In recent days Walt Disney published a short interview with the protagonist who told about her transformation into Cruella: “As we know, Cruella de Vil is pretty bad. In this film, let’s see how she became the bad one we know. The story is completely original, set in a different period, in the late 1970s. One of the funniest things to explore is his creativity. She is very good at what she does: designing clothes ”.

Subsequently, Emma Stone added: “Later, the actress added:“ The character is so funny, and so, shall we say, intoxicating. When you have wild black and white hair, amazing makeup and totally unique costumes, you feel like Cruella de Vil. The bad guys are always the funniest“.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
661
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
530
News

Cinema, all films out in October
441
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
381
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
338
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
303
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
301
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
289
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
283
News

The films coming to theaters in October 2021, from No time to die to Venom 2
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top