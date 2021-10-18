Cruella, a new video tells the transformation of Emma Stone

A few hours ago the YouTube channel Disney IT released a video showing the transformation of Emma Stone, class 1988 , in the protagonist of one of the most anticipated films of the moment.

Emma Stone: “The story is completely original”

Emily Jean Stone, this is the name in the registry office, is preparing to give new adventures to the public with the completely original story of the iconic character who achieved world fame with the cartoon The charge of the hundred and one, distributed in 1961.

In the past few hours Walt Disney has published a video starring the American actress about her transformation into Cruella between original outfits and make-up: “As we know, Cruella de Vil is pretty bad. In this film, let’s see how she became the bad one we know. The story is completely original, set in a different period at the end 70’s. One of the funniest things to explore is his creativity. She is very good at what she does: designing clothes ”.