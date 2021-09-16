Cruella, a punk rewrite of the bad Disney

Vote:

For a few days now Disney + the feature film dedicated to one of the most iconic villains of the Disney classics is finally available in the clear: Cruella De Mon. Here you should discover the origins of the evil designer and what led her to become a ‘dog killer, but following the “redemption” trend, already started with Maleficent, we cannot expect the nastiness we were used to.

The film opens with an overview of the origins of Estella, little girl born with the peculiarity of a bushy black and white hair, who leads a modest life in a small town in England. At school he stands out for his desire to non-conformism and for a character that is anything but docile. There will to emerge thanks to his talent in draw clothes you immediately notice, as well as his irreverence and impudence, too much for a country village.

On the way to London stay orphan and finds himself a Covent Garden alone and frightened. Here he makes friends with two other orphans, Jasper And Horace, who let her join their gang, dedicated to scams and petty thefts. Years pass and the three, now grown up, have refined their techniques, thanks also to the disguises created by Estella, but she wants something more, and the opportunity comes when she is hired for the most renowned department stores in the city, Liberty, where following some daring events it manages to impress the Baroness, the hottest designer of her time. From here a whole series of events start that will lead to the transformation of Estella into Cruella.

The tale is set in the London in the 1970s, in the midst of the revolution punk, and the figure of the protagonist fully embodies the characteristics and values ​​perpetrated by that culture: the nonconformity, the desire to emerge, the genius and that touch of psychopathy that never hurts.

Emma Stone seems to be enjoying the role of rebel, but a little less in that of Cruella bad, which in fact fails to reach the public. Its path of evolution is as if it has been dampened, sweetened by Disney tones that we should see in a completely different genre of production. They wanted to show us one Cruella less cruel. Whether it is the fault of political correctness or a very specific production choice, we cannot know, but if we want to read this feature film in the light of the classic Disney 101 Dalmatians, we are faced with two completely different characters, united only by the first name.

Emma Thompson plays an equally central role in the role of Baroness, renowned and new stylist sworn enemy from Cruella. His character embodies the apotheosis of narcissistic personality complex, with additions by psychopathic traits, which alas we see little in his opponent. The interpretation of the Thompson sometimes it takes away the light from the same character of the Stone, who manages to return to his leading role only thanks to fantastic costumes and al make-up proposed by Jenny Beavan (also winner of two Oscars). A war between the two Emma, I dare say, that it doesn’t just happen between the characters they play.

The battles with needle and thread, the extravagant clothes and the acts of vandalism carried out by Cruella, are accompanied by a very pleasant selection of music pieces of bands like Queen, Blondie, The Doors, The Clash and many others who have made the history of music in 70’s. Perfectly inserted in the scenes, they help to improve and increase the enjoyment of the film.

Cruella it is certainly not the masterpiece that many expected, but not complete failure either. It is placed in a new range of Disney movie where the bad guys aren’t completely bad e the classics are rewritten to be more usable by the new generations. We millennials we will continue to prefer the old and crazy Cruella, unless the sequel already announced do not let us take back what has been said.

