Cruella: a video on the VFX of the film | Cinema

Exclusively for Collider, an interesting video focused on the evolution and realization of the VFX of, Disney movie with Emma Stone hit theaters and on Disney + in May.

Recall that a sequel to the project was also announced last August.

Director Craig Gillespie briefly talked about this sequel:

Conversations are ongoing about what this world will be like and where it will take us. Then I will dive in completely as we are now in the exploratory phase. There are a bunch of exciting ideas already.

Gillespieto then spoke of Cruella and how we find it at the end of the film:

It is as if he had lost Estella, a part of himself, do you understand what I mean? Now he has a public personality he has to keep faith with, I found this conflict very interesting. In the story of 101 Dalmatians it ends up completely on the dark side, while it is now in a gray area. It will be interesting to find out how it ends up on the dark side.

Cruella was released in US theaters and streaming (with VIP Access) on May 26, grossing $ 222 million worldwide. The sequel will be rewritten by Tony McNamara and directed again by Craig Gillespie.

