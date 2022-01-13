Cruella: a video reveals the work done with special effects

Cruella, the film with Emma Stone, was received very positively and now a new one video behind the scenes reveals the incredible work done with special effects.

In fact, in the video made by MPC Film you will discover all the details added in post-production, such as dogs and elements of the protagonist’s spectacular outfits, and the changes to landscapes, objects and lights.

The video that reveals how the film Cruella was made shows how digitally it was possible to recreate the London of the 70s, eliminating buildings and details.

Max Wood, special effects supervisor, also explained how the scene was created in which the protagonist’s dress appears after the cloak dissolves in the flames: “The three shots were initially shot with Cruella, Emma Stone, wearing the red dress. Following a change in hairstyle, makeup and costume, she repeated the action with the white hooded cape. We knew the cape was going to be made in CG but those takes gave the special effects team a perfect reference point for understanding how it would move and how the fabric would look bright in the light.“.

The expert added: “When the cloak catches fire, not only do small pieces fly off, but there is also a general effect where the cloak rises to simulate what happens when such a material catches fire. When the cloak started moving into the correct world, the flames were simulated and smoke was added, and an effect was added to illuminate the surroundings and the party attendees were added.“.

Also starring in the Craig Gillespie-directed film are Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry, Emma Thompson, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mark Strong, John McCrea, and Kayvan Novak.