Cruella and fashion: when the look reveals our personality

While the transformation of her identity is now just around the corner, the stylistic path takes shape thanks to respectable tributes: if Estella’s bob with red fringe suggests one of the distinctive signs of another very famous red, Sonia Rykiel, the punk attitude pays tribute to the queen of the genre, Vivienne Westwood. A completely different story for the much more scenographic outfits that Estella sews herself, to step into the role of Cruella: the eye masks wink at the glamor of Black and White ball, legendary party organized at the Plaza in New York by Truman Capote in 1996.

When Cruella shows up at social events, to overshadow the hated rival (the Baroness), he does so wearing hoods and blazers with defined volumes and imposing and pointed shoulders, giving it a new, contemporary and much more disturbing soul. It is no mystery, in fact, that voluminous sleeves, black gloves and a cane add a touch of drama to a character and are the trademark of the darkest personalities.

Then, Estella’s creative talent pushes herself and pushes the boundaries, sublimating herself in a red carpet dress made, literally, from garbage bags, a dress that the costume designer Beavan made by sifting through the vintage markets of Portobello Road and studying the 70s fashion.