Cruella: Better Glenn Close Or Emma Stone?

La Cruella de 101 Dalmatians and of Cruella in comparison

The Disney movie Cruella, available on Disney +, follows the line of films and series that “Mickey’s House” has devoted entirely to the villains of the Disney classics. Cruella in fact it joins to the ensemble Disney reinterpretations that tell brand new origin stories for iconic villains of the House of Magic. Like Maleficent by Angelina Jolie, Cruella by Emma Stone is presented with a heartbreaking backstory.

But let’s take a small step back, just to contextualize.

ATTENTION!

If you have not yet seen the new Disney live-action, continuing with the reading of the article you will encounter possible spoilers!

Disney and live-action: 101 Dalmatians

Disney began experimenting with the live-action version of the Disney classics way back in 1994, with Mowgli the Jungle Book“. But what inspired the House of Magic the most in embarking on the path of deepening the villains, is almost certainly the live action of “101 Dalmatians“, From 1996. Here we have an early version of Cruella played by a magnificent Glenn Close accompanied by a stellar cast, such as Huge Laurie (does Doctor House tell you anything?) And Mark Williams (the very nice Arthur Wesley in Harry Potter).

Gaspare (Huge Laurie) and Cruella (Glenn Close) in the 1996 film 101 Dalmatians

This film temporally places the events of 101 Dalmatians to the modern era, bringing a strong comic key taken from typical family films of the late 90s and early 2000s but without changing the essence of the narrative of the Disney classic.

Cruella vs Cruella de Mon, the comparison is a must!

From the moment it was chosen to dedicate a film about the figure of Cruella de Mon, it was quite obvious that whoever was chosen as an actress to recreate the iconic Disney villain in live-action should expect to be compared with the beautiful. interpretation of Glenn Close in the live-action Disney 101 Dalmatians.

We therefore decided to compare the character brought by Emma Stone with the flamboyant interpretation of Glenn Close.

Cruella vs Cruella de Mon: interpretation compared

Cruella played by Emma Stone

In the 1996 film, Glenn Close played an already established character, wealthy and empire in the fashion world (who inspired Miranda Priestly for the Devil wears Prada?). The Cruella of this film is intrusive, self-centered, misandric (that is, it has a strong repulsion towards men) and malevolent. In no way is the viewer led to have the benefit of the doubt on even the smallest presence of humanity and love in this character, albeit less so, of love for animals! In short, it very much reflects the characteristics of the Cruella of the animated film.

Emma Stone’s Cruella was created practically from scratch, let’s take for example just the fact that it is given to us as information, from the very beginning, that Cruella’s real name is Estella. Being a film about the character’s origins, we follow Estella on her path to perdition and in what in the future will make her the exuberant and menacing Cruella.

What obviously makes the two interpretations different is the story. La Cruella by Glenn Close is obsessed with fashion and the clothes that fit her most perfectly, while Estella is a neophyte of the trade, who discovers the truth about her past and who cries out for revenge to the sound of unique style creations (and more) .

For this reason the almost sadistic character played by Glenn Close remains much more impressed and is more appreciable.

Cruella vs Cruella de Mon: perfidy and fashion

Cruella de Mon (101 Dalmatians – 1996)

The 1996 version is much more “believable” in its madness.

In the recent live-action, Cruella appears to be truly lucid and aware of her actions only when aiming for revenge. In the 1996 version Cruella is aware of what she is doing, has the ruthlessness and coldness comparable to that of a murderer. Despite a few brief moments of complete madness, in the 1996 version, Cruella is indeed a character completely outside the box, but in some way likely, if the level of whimsy of the character is lowered.

If we think of Emma Stone’s Cruella, at some point the interpretation and the choices made by the character lead her to look more like Harley Quinn than an extremely ambitious and exuberant young stylist, albeit driven by revenge.

Turning instead to the setting and costumes, he clearly wins Cruella.

The reconstruction of the ’70s setting, the costumes, the photography, although everything is very whimsical, one feels closer and akin to the latest cinematic proposal. The Cruella of the late 90s reflects the more extreme side of the fashion of those years, the costumes for Glenn Close are very tacky, too whimsical and in some ways age. In a nutshell, the Cruella of 1996 is very tired from the vision and there is a strange feeling of estrangement, as if we were looking at some alien setting.

The 1996 film is certainly appreciated by those who are more tied to the meaner figure of Cruella de Mon. But Cruella, for setting and style, wins with flying colors.

Cruella vs Cruella de Mon: accuracy in character

Cruella’s first “appearance”

The new transposition of the character of Cruella de Mon almost completely abandons the idea brought to it 101 Dalmatians, although there are references to the original work, such as, for example, the car that Emma Stone’s Cruella steals to escape from the Baroness; a great tribute to the classic work of animation.

The film with Glenn Close in the role of Cruella transposes in its entirety the essence of the animated work, with some changes that have not changed the main plot. Cruella in the 1996 film is Anita’s employer, not a friend of hers. Here Cruella fires Anita for refusing to give her the Dalmatian puppies, even under the hefty reward.

Aside from this detail, the 1996 film almost faithfully recreates the whole story of the theft of the puppies and their rescue.

The two films therefore have two very different purposes. 101 Dalmatians of 1996 is a re-adaptation, while the film Cruella it is a total rewriting and invention of the origins. For this reason, if we were to actually and totally evaluate the relevance to the character, Glenn Close’s Cruella reflects almost faithfully in the original character. But Emma Stone’s Cruella brings news and cards still to be played, which we will see in the next chapter.

Cruella vs Cruella de Mon: conclusions

Cruella de Mon and Cruella

There is no real winner in this comparison. The two interpretations, from two clearly distinct eras, with completely different production techniques and styles can be combined only and exclusively in the name of the character that Glenn Close first and Emma Stone later played: Cruella de Mon.

The first, as written a few lines above, is much more faithful to the original character, and therefore perhaps more appreciated by nostalgics and by defenders of fidelity to the character.

Cruella, on the other hand, tries to bring an interpretation of the character in a completely new key and styles, but which perhaps in seeking at all costs a justification for the character’s madness lacks a real note of courage in the reinterpretation. Despite this, the fresh and witty style make the characters and settings absolutely noteworthy, and therefore, appreciated by all.