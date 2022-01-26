Cruella Black White and Red by Hachi Ishie: comic on newsstands

Panini Comics presents Cruella – Black, White and Red. It is a real one manga collectible that fans of the genre cannot fail to possess. Inside, in fact, there are all the unpublished background of a character who has become iconic. After the success of the famous Disney film with Emma Stonethe comic is ready to reveal those secrets that hide behind the character.

Cruella – Black, White and Red: the comic that reveals the background of the character

Hachi Ishie is the author of the comic Cruella – Black, White and Reda prequel to the story of Cruella which audiences witnessed in the film by Disney. Hachi Ishie is a Japanese-born mangaka known for her original series Rojiura Brothers. The work on Cruella is his first publication, originally made for the United States.

In the character of Cruella genius and recklessness, passion for fashion and London life are mixed. Readers, transported with their imagination to the streets of the English capital of the seventies, will be able to witness some of the crucial episodes in the life of the protagonist of Cruella, the famous Disney movie starring Emma Stone. Masterfully written and drawn by Hachi Ishie, the comic reveals Estella Miller’s true dream – real name of Cruella – who wishes to emerge as a fashion designer.

A prequel not to be missed for lovers of the genre

In Italy the adaptation of the name Cruella made this character famous with the term of Cruella. But in the last film of the Disney and in this unmissable comic we have returned to the original name. The protagonist, often mistreated as’bad’ in popular tradition, in this work he reveals the background of his character.

Even though it all seems to be rowing against her, Estella it has all the characteristics you really need to be successful in the fashion world. She has the right amount of talent, arrogance and unparalleled cheekiness. To be able to make her dream come true, however, she will have to be able to bring out these skills at the right time. To make her path more “lively” is the parallel activity of a thief along with her friends Horace and Jasper along the streets of London. In fact, immediately a dark, brilliant and creative side emerges in her, ready to emerge and overwhelm everything. Like this Cruella is ready to take the place of Estella to stop anyone who stands in his way.

