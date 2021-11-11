Cruella – Black, White and Red: Planet Manga announces the manga

Cudelia is the film created by Craig Gillespie with Emma Stone (who will also return in Cruella 2), Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Mark Strong, set in London during the ’70s which revisits the origins and youth of the famous Disney villain in a glossy and punk key, a lover of fashion and fur as well as nemesis of the Dalmatian dogs Peggy and Pongo. The film arrived in Italian cinemas on May 26 and, subsequently, was made available on the Disney + streaming platform and you can read our review in this article.

Some time ago Viz Media announced the release of the manga adaptation of Cruella In the USA. Now, Planet Manga has announced, on its Facebook page, that it will publish the manga, titled Cruella – Black, White and Red (Disney Cruella: The Manga: Black, White and Red) also from us.

About the manga Cruella – Black, White and Red

The manga Cruella – Black, White and Red is the prequel to the Disney movie, created by Hachi Ishie and released in the United States by Viz Media in August.

This is the synopsis:

“Cruella was not born. With the gift of talent, innovation and ambition, Estella dreamed of becoming a stylist, but the world seemed intent on making sure her dreams never came true. The life of an amateur thief is hardly glamorous, but in the 1970s in London, at a turning point for fashion, Estella has a vision for herself and her designs, if only she could afford to make them! Get a glimpse of Estella’s street life with her best friends and crime partners, Horace and Jasper, before infamous diva Cruella emerges to make sure no one stands in her way. “

We don't have a release date for yet Cruella – Black, White and Red so we look forward to new information.