Cruella – Black, White and Red, the review

Let’s start the review by C.rudelia – Black, White and Red saying that the manga adaptation of the live-action movie of Hachi Ishie published by sandwiches it was… interesting in many ways. Let’s assume that even if you haven’t seen the live-action film nor are you particularly fond of Cruella as a character, you will love the style in which he is drawn and his story.

That said, I don’t think we’ll call it a direct adaptation of the film, in fact it really enriches the story.

While there are certainly elements that remind you of it, it could be more aptly called a prequel of the latest film released.

We focus entirely on Estella’s life with Jasper and Horace as they hone their thieving skills and she undertakes her journey to discover herself about what fashion and image mean to her.

All the while he is struggling with his inner Cruella and how much Estella wants to embrace this alter ego.

We meet a character named Emilia who hires Estella to “be her inspirational muse” while attending fashion school, although the relationship quickly disintegrated when Estella realizes that Emilia doesn’t have much of her vision. We conclude with Estella who is getting closer and closer to becoming truly Cruella.

In terms of style and artistic sense, Cruella is a truly balanced volume. You will particularly like Estella’s design because you will see elements of the character’s original animated design with a thinner nose and wide lips. The only downside perhaps is the whole thing which was a bit flat from a plot point of view, but if you really liked the movie / character of Cruella, you might have fun anyway.

Bad, but with class

We continue the review of Cruella – Black, White and Red by Hachi Ishie by saying it has lovely illustrations, which emanated a mix of manga styles from the ’80s and’ 90s. You will also like the way the panels have been arranged and how the characters have been introduced. It is impossible not to adore theartwork of each chapter. We would like to remind you again that this particular mangani is not an adaptation of the film.

The manga has three chapters in total, each of which covers a part of Cruella’s life, focusing mainly on the events surrounding her 18 and 21 years. In reality, the idea of ​​showing it in this still unripe version is remarkable because the story can be directed to a wider audience.

In this manga, however, the focus is not only on the protagonist but also on the secondary characters. Horace and Jasper have not only been very well developed but they manage to make sense of their stories as well. There are moments in which the plot characterizes them less and others more but all in all there is a good balance. This brings us to the rhythmwhich in the first chapter is very well done, however, as the manga is set at different times during the years of the Estella / Cruella transformation before she became a designer, it felt like it was too crammed into these early chapters.

In some places, however, it seemed almost a collection of small stories that break the central narrative a little. The intention is probably to make this manga a one-off or a short series, but regardless it is very enjoyable to read. At some point you feel the need to have a little more history, but in general it is handled in an original way. His dream is to emerge as a fashion designer, but everything seems to be plotting against his wishes. Yet Estella has the only things on her side that really need to break through. Talent, a great self-confidence and the desire to do things her way.

Overall, the manga is ironic and biting at the right point and is definitely aimed at all young Disney fans who are also looking for a particular product.

London calling

We come to the conclusion of the review of Cruella – Black, White and Red with a small observation: even if this volume is a manga it is read in the same way as in Western novelssuch as the Maximum Ride series and some of the manga made in the West.

As we have already mentioned the story focuses mainly on Estella, Jasper and Horace an inseparable trio who live by exploiting the extraordinary talent for theft. At first glance, there is no goal that they cannot accomplish if they join forces, so much so that they have made this talent their way of life.

Estella, who already has her unique cut and color with one half jet black and another pure white, has in her past a terrible trauma linked to her hair, so much so that she spends her life hiding them under a heavy scarlet hue.

The life of the three and their daring routine is interrupted only by the rigidity of winter on London the white snow falls and robbing passers-by becomes much more complicated. It is time to start earning an honest living for the first time. Estella meets the aspiring stylist Emilia and accepts a temporary job as her assistant.

The traumas of the past, however, still affect his character, constantly searching for his identity.

Little by little, Estella will be forced more and more to come to terms with the part of her personality that she has always tried to hide, the part erroneously defined as bad: Cruella.

Cruella’s vision and how it evolves remains fascinating and the live action has managed to be original and defined. Although the story depicted in the feature film is perfect as it is, I don’t deny that there was a certain desire to find out more about the character. To satisfy our expectations in this sense, Panini took care of us with the publication of Cruella – Nero, Bianco and Rosso, a manga written and drawn by Hachi Ishie who perfectly captures the spirit of motion picture film.

In a perfectly manga style even if with a western reading, the drawing style is particularly captivating with its clean lines and maniacal precision to outline the atmosphere and spirit of the characters.

Our Cruella in 2D has nothing to envy to the cinematographic counterpart and indeed, it it turns out the natural completion, giving us further nuances of the character and personality of the beloved villain. A feast for the eyes to imagine an Emma Stone in such a “stylish” manga version.

The story told in Cruella – Nero, Bianco and Rosso is original but it blends very well with the events we saw on the big screen, placing itself in continuity and revealing the background that, inevitably, in the film had only been hinted at. Not only details and events are revealed but also a deeper dive into the complex character of the character. It is not just a genesis of a villain but there is much much more …

A tantalizing and ingenious compendium, which will conquer all fans of the most charismatic Disney villain. Panini offers Cruella – Black, White and Red in a paperback collector’s edition. The 176 pages are in black and white (as per manga tradition) and are enclosed in a beautiful color cover. The volume is available at the cover price of € 7.00.

Cruella – Black, White and Red is an exciting manga that completes the events shown in the live-action film, giving us an insight into the personality of one of the characters most loved by fans.