Cruella brings the 101 villain to blu-ray

Seen in Italian cinemas at the end of May 2021, it arrives on blu-ray under the Disney brand Cruella, directed by Craig Gillespie author of Tonya. As the title suggests, an operation aimed at recounting the rebellious beginnings of the historic villain of the animated classic 101 Dalmatians. But in live action version, just like in the diptych interpreted in the nineties by Glenn Close here included among the executive producers. The Glenn Close that gives way in this case to the winner of the Oscar Emma Stone, dropped, in fact, in the shoes of the young scammer Estella.

Scammer that we have come to know as Crudelia de Vil, or De Mon, according to the old Italian dubs.

Scammer that we find immersed in the London punk rock of the seventies and who is now transformed from the famous villain that we know into authentic anti-heroine. An intelligent, creative anti-heroine determined to make a name for herself thanks to her creations, flanked by thieves Jasper and Horace, or Joel Fry And Paul Walter Hauser. Individuals with whom he forms a sort of family of good stealing freaks who look like three outcasts created by the trash master John Waters.

Loading... Advertisements

All three destined to break into the bourgeois universe of the terribly refined and incredibly chic Baroness von Hellman alias Emma Thompson, fashion legend. An Emma Thompson in a sense in de aria The devil wears Prada, as a heist movie aftertaste emerges soon. And that the whole ranges from a spoiled party with lots of animal involvement to at least a couple of twists unlined in its second half.

While the very rich soundtrack includes Livin ‘thing by Electric Light Orchestra, I gotcha by Joe Tex e Time of the season of the Zombies.

Without counting Should I stay or should I go of the Clash and, in the credits, Sympathy for the devil of the Rolling Stones. Helping to ensure the good pace of Cruella, including in the cast also a Mark Strong mainly engaged in acting through looks. A fast, funny, technically flawless black tale that, for once, avoids splitting the figures involved into good and bad. A black fairy tale accompanied on the disc in high definition by various special contents, starting with two deleted scenes and a short clip of errors. In fact, there are also five minutes on Horace and Jasper, almost eleven relating to the two Emma protagonists and six relating to working with dogs. But also three comparisons between the old Cruella drawn and this one in flesh and blood, almost ten with a look at the costumes and six at the imposing scenographies.